Regulated Professions Register Launch
The Regulated Professions Register has been launched
The Department for Business and Trade has launched a new digital service, the Regulated Professions Register (RPR) - https://www.gov.uk/guidance/check-which-professions-are-regulated-in-the-uk. The RPR provides information about 200 regulated professions in the UK in one place on GOV.UK.
The service provides information on professions that are regulated by law (e.g., doctors), and some that are covered by accreditation schemes overseen by organisations with a royal charter (e.g., engineers).
The RPR provides a one stop shop for professionals and businesses interested in knowing more about working in regulated professions in the UK. The service signposts individuals to their chosen profession, offers them information about how the profession is regulated and by whom, and provides contact details for the relevant regulator. Having this information in one, easily accessible place will make it easier for qualified professionals to navigate the UK labour market. It will also be a useful tool to understand more about the UK’s regulatory landscape and the various legislation governing regulated professions.
For any questions or feedback about the service please contact RPR@beis.gov.uk.
Minister for Enterprise, Markets and Small Business, Kevin Hollinrake MP, said:
The RPR will help increase transparency between regulators and professionals by ensuring a lack of information is not a barrier to entry to the UK labour market. Businesses and professionals in the UK and overseas will have certainty about which professions are regulated and by whom, and will understand how they can get recognised to practise the profession in the UK.
The UK is world leading in this space – international businesses and professionals value having information about the UK occupational regulatory regime in one place, and this central repository of data is crucial for beneficial trade in professional business services.
Original article link: https://www.gov.uk/government/news/regulated-professions-register-launch
