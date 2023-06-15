Regulated Professions Register Launch

The Regulated Professions Register has been launched

The Department for Business and Trade has launched a new digital service, the Regulated Professions Register (RPR) - https://www.gov.uk/guidance/check-which-professions-are-regulated-in-the-uk. The RPR provides information about 200 regulated professions in the UK in one place on GOV.UK.

The service provides information on professions that are regulated by law (e.g., doctors), and some that are covered by accreditation schemes overseen by organisations with a royal charter (e.g., engineers).

The RPR provides a one stop shop for professionals and businesses interested in knowing more about working in regulated professions in the UK. The service signposts individuals to their chosen profession, offers them information about how the profession is regulated and by whom, and provides contact details for the relevant regulator. Having this information in one, easily accessible place will make it easier for qualified professionals to navigate the UK labour market. It will also be a useful tool to understand more about the UK’s regulatory landscape and the various legislation governing regulated professions.

For any questions or feedback about the service please contact RPR@beis.gov.uk.

Minister for Enterprise, Markets and Small Business, Kevin Hollinrake MP, said: