Department of Health and Social Care
|Printable version
Regulations making COVID-19 vaccination a condition of deployment to end
The legal requirement for health and social care staff to be double jabbed will be removed from 15 March.
- Regulations requiring COVID-19 vaccination to work in Care Quality Commission (CQC) registered care homes to be lifted from 15 March
- Legal requirement for health and social care staff to be double jabbed from 1 April to be removed
- Health and Social Care Secretary reminds the minority of unvaccinated health and care workers of their professional responsibility to be vaccinated
Regulations making COVID-19 vaccination a condition of deployment in health and social care will be revoked on Tuesday 15 March, the Health and Social Care Secretary yesterday (Tuesday 1 March) confirmed.
Following a public consultation, where 90% of responses supported the removal of the legal requirement for health and social care staff to be double jabbed, the government is revoking the regulations.
In January, the government confirmed its intention to revoke vaccination as a condition of deployment, subject to consultation.
When the original decision was taken to introduce COVID-19 vaccination as a condition of deployment, Delta was the dominant variant. This has since been replaced by Omicron which is less severe, with the percentage of those requiring emergency care or hospital admission approximately half that of the Delta variant.
Thanks to our hugely successful vaccination programme, the immunity built up in the population and our new antiviral and therapeutics tools, we are now in the strong position of learning to live with COVID-19. The latest data from the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) shows that 5 to 9 weeks after getting a booster, you are at least 85% less likely to end up in hospital than if you are unvaccinated.
With the population better protected and lower levels of hospitalisations and mortality, it was right to revisit the balance of risks and benefits that had guided the government’s original decisions to introduce vaccination as a condition of deployment in health and social care. The number of restrictions, rules and regulations are now being reduced – including this requirement.
While the vast majority of NHS, social care and other healthcare staff have been double jabbed, the government is clear those working in health and social care who remain unvaccinated still have a professional responsibility to get vaccinated against COVID-19 and Get Boosted Now.
The government’s priority is to ensure the most vulnerable to COVID-19 remain protected through vaccinations, antivirals and therapeutics.
The government is continuing to work closely with royal colleges and professional regulators to strengthen guidance and consult on updating the code of practice on the prevention and control of infections in relation to COVID-19 requirements for CQC-registered providers of health and social care in England.
The lifting of these regulations and the easing of restrictions as we learn to live with COVID-19 will help us to continue to chart a course back to normality.
Background information
Health and Social Care Secretary Sajid Javid’s written ministerial statement.
The lifting of regulations follows a consultation announced on 31 January 2022.
Revoking vaccination as a condition of deployment across all health and social care: consultation response.
Original article link: https://www.gov.uk/government/news/regulations-making-covid-19-vaccination-a-condition-of-deployment-to-end
Latest News from
Department of Health and Social Care
£260 million to boost healthcare research and manufacturing02/03/2022 14:22:00
Up to £200 million committed to support NHS-led health research into diagnostics and treatment through new privacy-preserving platforms and clinical research services, and £60 million to help expand life sciences manufacturing in the UK.
New online system launched for ongoing provision of free PPE to continue protecting our workforce and communities01/03/2022 16:10:00
New personal protective equipment (PPE) website launched, ensuring continuity of PPE distribution to frontline health and care staff, and other eligible users
Government to crack down on unregulated cosmetic procedures01/03/2022 10:10:10
The government announces its intention to introduce a licensing regime for non-surgical cosmetic procedures such as Botox and fillers.
Millions of people with rare diseases to benefit from faster diagnosis and better access to treatment28/02/2022 14:20:00
England’s first Rare Diseases Action Plan published to mark Rare Disease Day 2022.
Health Secretary sets out ambitious tech agenda25/02/2022 16:10:00
The Health and Social Care Secretary set out his priorities for health care by harnessing the power of technology at the HSJ Digital Transformation Summit.
England to return to pre-pandemic system for early abortions25/02/2022 10:10:10
The approval allowing women to take both pills for early medical abortion at home will return to pre-pandemic arrangements at midnight on 29 August
Health and Social Care Secretary Sajid Javid - HSJ Digital Transformation Summit Speech24/02/2022 16:43:00
Health Secretary Sajid Javid's speech at the Health Service Journal's Digital Transformation Summit.
UK pledges £160 million to boost global vaccine development24/02/2022 15:39:00
New funding for the Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations (CEPI) will speed up vaccine development.