Regulations to limit impact on council tax for Homes for Ukraine sponsors
Regulations will protect sponsors’ council tax discounts for single persons and limit impact on council tax payments for those sponsoring a family in a second property.
Households who become sponsors through the Homes for Ukraine scheme will not lose their council tax discounts thanks to legislation that came into force yesterday, Minister for Refugees Lord Harrington has confirmed.
Regulations laid before Parliament (yesterday) Monday will protect sponsors’ council tax discounts for single persons and limit impact on council tax payments for those sponsoring a family in a second property.
As previously set out, a Ukrainian joining a sponsor’s home under the Homes for Ukraine scheme will be ‘disregarded’ when council tax discounts are calculated in England to ensure that sponsors are not financially worse off as a result of taking part in the scheme. As well as there being no impact on a sponsor’s discount for their main home, there will be a 50% discount for empty or second homes that are used to house Ukrainians on the scheme.
The government is working closely with the devolved administrations on how the scheme is rolled out across the UK.
The Association of British Insurers has also confirmed that sponsors will be protected from any changes to their home insurance costs, with their cover remaining the same for the first 12 months, even if their policy is due for renewal.
The government is providing £10,500 to councils for each person who comes under the Homes for Ukraine scheme, to cover the cost of helping them settle into communities and rebuild their lives. Guidance has also been published to support councils to offer the warmest welcome to Ukrainians.
Lord Harrington, Minister for Refugees yesterdaysaid:
The generosity of the general public has been astounding and I want to thank them sincerely for their ongoing support and for opening up their homes to those who need it the most.
These regulations will help ensure that sponsors are rightfully not financially penalised by opening their homes, and will provide clarity to local councils as they help us deliver this landmark scheme.
