Regulator announces inquiry into Eldonian charity

The Charity Commission, the regulator of charities for England and Wales, has opened a statutory inquiry into Eldonian Community Trust Limited.

The charity is part of a wider network of organisations linked to the Eldonian Community village in Liverpool, founded in 1978 as a landmark inner-city redevelopment.

Several entities carry the ‘Eldonian’ brand, of which only Eldonian Community Trust Limited is a registered charity falling within the Commission’s remit. The charity was incorporated in 1987 and its purposes are to advance education and to establish or secure a community centre.

The regulator opened a regulatory compliance case into the charity in 2022 over concerns about its governance.

The Commission has now opened a statutory inquiry, the scope of which is to investigate:

the extent to which the current trustees are complying with their legal duties in respect of the administration, governance and management of the charity

if the charity has a sufficient number of trustees who are willing and capable of managing it and have managed it in accordance with its governing document

whether the trustees are complying with legal obligations for the content, preparation and filing of the charity’s accounts and other information or returns

The scope of the inquiry may be varied if new evidence comes to light.

It is the Commission’s policy, after it has concluded an inquiry, to publish a report detailing what issues the inquiry looked at, what actions were undertaken as part of the inquiry and what the outcomes were.

