Charity Commission
|Printable version
Regulator announces inquiry into Eldonian charity
The Charity Commission, the regulator of charities for England and Wales, has opened a statutory inquiry into Eldonian Community Trust Limited.
The charity is part of a wider network of organisations linked to the Eldonian Community village in Liverpool, founded in 1978 as a landmark inner-city redevelopment.
Several entities carry the ‘Eldonian’ brand, of which only Eldonian Community Trust Limited is a registered charity falling within the Commission’s remit. The charity was incorporated in 1987 and its purposes are to advance education and to establish or secure a community centre.
The regulator opened a regulatory compliance case into the charity in 2022 over concerns about its governance.
The Commission has now opened a statutory inquiry, the scope of which is to investigate:
- the extent to which the current trustees are complying with their legal duties in respect of the administration, governance and management of the charity
- if the charity has a sufficient number of trustees who are willing and capable of managing it and have managed it in accordance with its governing document
- whether the trustees are complying with legal obligations for the content, preparation and filing of the charity’s accounts and other information or returns
The scope of the inquiry may be varied if new evidence comes to light.
It is the Commission’s policy, after it has concluded an inquiry, to publish a report detailing what issues the inquiry looked at, what actions were undertaken as part of the inquiry and what the outcomes were.
Notes to Editors
- The Charity Commission is the independent, non-ministerial government department that registers and regulates charities in England and Wales. Its ambition is to be an expert regulator that is fair, balanced, and independent so that charity can thrive. This ambition will help to create and sustain an environment where charities further build public trust and ultimately fulfil their essential role in enhancing lives and strengthening society.
- The Charity Commission’s inquiry will examine Eldonian Community Trust Limited only. There are several other Eldonian entities which are not charitable and are therefore not within the Commission’s remit to investigate. The inquiry opened on 21 August 2024 under section 46 of the Charities Act 2011.
- The Commission understands that the trustees of Eldonian Community Trust Limited intend to challenge the Commission’s decision to open an inquiry.
Press office
Email pressenquiries@charitycommission.gov.uk
Out of hours press office contact number: 07785 748787
Related content
Collection
Original article link: https://www.gov.uk/government/news/regulator-announces-inquiry-into-eldonian-charity
Latest News from
Charity Commission
Regulator announces inquiry into Eldonian charity09/09/2024 10:25:00
The Charity Commission, the regulator of charities for England and Wales, has opened a statutory inquiry into Eldonian Community Trust Limited.
Charity Commission disqualifies former trustees of genealogy charity and recovers £113,00006/09/2024 10:10:00
The Charity Commission has disqualified two former trustees of Burke’s Peerage Foundation as part of its statutory inquiry into the charity, which has concluded with the publication of an official report.
Charity Commission disqualifies former trustee of The Mahfouz Foundation and secures recovery of £50,00006/09/2024 09:10:00
The Charity Commission has disqualified a former trustee of The Mahfouz Foundation as part of its statutory inquiry into the charity, which has concluded with the publication of an official report.
Lancashire gymnastics club investigated over governance and financial concerns03/09/2024 15:20:00
The Charity Commission has opened a statutory inquiry into Flic-Flac Gymnastics Club.
Charity regulator serves Calderdale Council with an Official Warning03/09/2024 09:20:00
Charity Commission issues first ever Official Warning to a local authority over failing to properly manage 13 charities.
Regulator investigates North London heritage charity29/08/2024 14:20:00
The Charity Commission has opened a statutory inquiry into College Farm Trust.
Regulator disqualifies charity trustees for inadequate financial and safeguarding practices22/08/2024 10:10:10
The Charity Commission has concluded that there was serious misconduct and / or mismanagement in the administration of Salvation Proclaimers Ministries Limited.
Public trust in charities at ten-year high, new research shows16/08/2024 12:20:00
People receiving charitable support grows threefold in four years, as cost of living pressures bite.