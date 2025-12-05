Charity Commission
|Printable version
Regulator announces next charities to be investigated as part of inquiry connected to company cashing cheques
The Charity Commission has announced the next 12 charities entering a class inquiry it opened in May 2025.
Following an unannounced visit by HMRC to a company in Hackney, 105 charities were found to have cashed cheques with it to a value of £22 million between December 2021 and March 2023.
In May 2025 the Commission announced the inquiry and the details of first 10 charities entered into it. A further 10 charities entered the inquiry in July and August 2025.
The Commission has now extended this inquiry to include 12 more charities:
- Beis Chinuch Lebonos Limited (1049458)
- Mars Org. Ltd (1152340)
- Bnei Zion Community Nursery (1135287)
- BC Trust (1155555)
- Reb Shayale’s Tzeduke (1158689)
- Noam Halvovos (1165816)
- Kollel Mishkon Yakov (1170620)
- Ttba Belz (1195140)
- Satmar Kolel (1169555)
- The Chevras Ezras Nitzrochim Trust (275352)
- Support the Charity Worker (1156509)
- Edupoor Limited (1113785)
Using powers available to the Commission during an inquiry, the regulator will determine the facts around how these charities have transferred funds. It will also investigate how trustees had oversight of what happened to funds exchanged for the cheques, and if this cash has been used properly to support what the charities were set up to do. The Commission will seek to establish how trustees determined that these financial transactions were in their charity’s best interests.
The regulator has issued an immediate order to temporarily stop any of the charities under inquiry from issuing cheques without its prior consent.
The Commission has not reached any conclusions and the opening of the inquiry is not a finding of wrongdoing.
The scope of the inquiry may also be extended if additional regulatory issues emerge during the Commission’s investigation.
Notes to editors:
- The Charity Commission is the independent, non-ministerial government department that registers and regulates charities in England and Wales. Its ambition is to be an expert regulator that is fair, balanced, and independent so that charity can thrive. This ambition will help to create and sustain an environment where charities further build public trust and ultimately fulfil their essential role in enhancing lives and strengthening society. Find out more About us - The Charity Commission
- A statutory inquiry is a legal power enabling the Commission to formally investigate matters of regulatory concern within a charity, or class of charities and to use protective powers for the benefit of the charity and its beneficiaries, assets, or reputation. An inquiry will investigate and establish the facts of the case so that the Commission can determine the extent of any misconduct and/or mismanagement; the extent of the risk to the charity, its work, property, beneficiaries, employees or volunteers; and decide what action is needed to resolve the concerns.
- The latest charities entered the inquiry in November 2025.
Original article link: https://www.gov.uk/government/news/regulator-announces-next-charities-to-be-investigated-as-part-of-inquiry-connected-to-company-cashing-cheques
Latest News from
Charity Commission
Give confidently to registered charities this Giving Tuesday02/12/2025 12:20:00
Regulators share tips on giving with confidence to registered charities this festive season
Regulator updates guidance after legislative changes on ‘moral payments’27/11/2025 16:05:00
Changes to charity law, implemented by the Government today (27 November 2025), should mean fewer charities will be required to ask for the Charity Commission’s authority to make moral (‘ex gratia’) payments.
Foundations for the Future: Purpose, Patience and Possibility27/11/2025 15:25:00
David Holdsworth's speech to the Association of Charitable Foundations conference 2025 (25 November 2025).
Investigation launched into Christian charity over serious governance concerns18/11/2025 10:25:00
The Charity Commission has opened a statutory inquiry into The Matt 6.3 Charitable Trust.
Church of England charity must rapidly accelerate safeguarding reforms14/11/2025 12:20:00
The Archbishops’ Council of the Church of England must rapidly accelerate the delivery of safeguarding improvements and close gaps in its approach to handling complaints, the charity regulator has warned.
Charity regulator investigates after official orders ignored13/11/2025 13:10:00
The Charity Commission, the regulator of charities in England and Wales, has opened an inquiry into Keren Chochmas Shloma Trust (registered charity number 1153549).
Shift to more proportionate accounting regime for UK charities03/11/2025 12:20:00
New Charities Statement of Recommended Practice: Accounting and Reporting by Charities (‘the SORP’) makes charities’ financial reporting more proportionate.
Shift to more proportionate accounting regime for UK charities03/11/2025 09:10:00
New Charities Statement of Recommended Practice: Accounting and Reporting by Charities (‘the SORP’) makes charities’ financial reporting more proportionate.