Regulator announces next charities to be investigated as part of inquiry connected to company cashing cheques

The Charity Commission has announced the next 12 charities entering a class inquiry it opened in May 2025.

Following an unannounced visit by HMRC to a company in Hackney, 105 charities were found to have cashed cheques with it to a value of £22 million between December 2021 and March 2023.

In May 2025 the Commission announced the inquiry and the details of first 10 charities entered into it. A further 10 charities entered the inquiry in July and August 2025.

The Commission has now extended this inquiry to include 12 more charities:

Using powers available to the Commission during an inquiry, the regulator will determine the facts around how these charities have transferred funds. It will also investigate how trustees had oversight of what happened to funds exchanged for the cheques, and if this cash has been used properly to support what the charities were set up to do. The Commission will seek to establish how trustees determined that these financial transactions were in their charity’s best interests.

The regulator has issued an immediate order to temporarily stop any of the charities under inquiry from issuing cheques without its prior consent.

The Commission has not reached any conclusions and the opening of the inquiry is not a finding of wrongdoing.

The scope of the inquiry may also be extended if additional regulatory issues emerge during the Commission’s investigation.

