Regulator approves new Go-op train service between Swindon, Taunton and Weston-super-Mare

Go-op plans to operate return weekday and weekend services between Taunton and Weston-super-Mare, Taunton and Westbury, Taunton and Swindon, and Frome and Westbury.

It will compete with Great Western Railway (GWR), a public service operator. Go-op plans to start in December 2025 at the earliest, and must do so no later than December 2026 in order to use the capacity ORR has granted.

As part of ORR’s decision, Go-op must provide evidence to ORR of the necessary finance to start operations, fund level crossing enhancements, and that the necessary rolling stock has been secured. ORR’s decision requires Go-op to do this without delay, and no later than November 2025.

In making this decision, the regulator has weighed up the beneficial aspects of this application relating to competition and the introduction of new, better journey opportunities for passengers.

ORR has also taken into account the government’s support for the application, and decided that all these considerations be given greater weight than the anticipated very limited impact on government funds and train service performance.

Martin Jones, Deputy Director, Access, Licensing & International, said: