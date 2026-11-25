Charity Commission
|Printable version
Regulator bans children’s charity trustees for 13 years following investigation
The Charity Commission has concluded its statutory inquiry into Asia Pacific Childrens Fund.
The Charity Commission has disqualified three trustees of Asia Pacific Childrens Fund after a formal investigation identified multiple serious failings, which included unjustified expenditure of over £230,000 on flights, an inability to account for £2 million of expenditure overseas and several unauthorised payments.
The charity was set up to provide relief and assistance to people in any part of the world who are victims of war, natural disaster, trouble or catastrophe. It primarily funded an orphanage in Bangladesh. During the inquiry, the regulator removed the charity from its public register.
Background
The Commission first engaged with the charity in 2021 on a proactive basis, having identified that it was involved in international cash couriering. The Commission strongly advises charities against transferring charitable funds in this way because of the significant risks associated with cash couriering, including the potential loss, theft or misuse of funds.
During compliance visits to the charity, the regulator identified further concerns which represented breaches of the charity’s governing document and charity law.
Following analysis of the charity’s bank statements by Commission accountants, the regulator identified additional matters which required investigation. This, coupled with repeated late filing of accounts, led the regulator to launch a statutory inquiry in April 2023.
Findings
The regulator concluded that the charity was poorly managed by the trustees. Through thorough investigation, the inquiry found the trustees in post:
- failed to adequately evidence how £2,126,627 had been applied to support an orphanage overseas or the charity’s wider purposes.
- lacked minutes or documentation to evidence and justify how spending £232,303.65 on flights between February 2020 and April 2023 furthered the charity’s purposes or was reasonable.
- were unable to provide evidence to demonstrate that appropriate steps had been taken to manage conflicts of interest.
- were unable to document decision-making around several payments to companies connected to trustees and payments made directly to trustees. This includes £183,750 to a company of which one trustee was the sole director, and payments totalling £27,718 to a since dissolved company of which two trustees were directors. The trustees were unable to evidence how these payments furthered the charity’s purposes.
- failed to file any annual accounting documents for the charity’s financial year ending February 2023.
The inquiry also determined that the trustees who held office at the relevant times, including those in post during the inquiry, had filed the charity’s accounting documents late in financial years ending 2017, 2019, 2020 and 2021.
The inquiry found the trustees demonstrated serious disregard for, or lack of understanding of, the importance of proper financial management and controls.
All failings amounted to misconduct and/or mismanagement in the administration of the charity, and in some cases represented a breach of trust and/or duty.
Action taken
As a result, the Commission has disqualified three of the charity’s trustees from serving as a trustee or holding a senior position in a charity for 13 years each.
Over the course of the inquiry, the regulator compelled the charity’s trustees to provide information and answer questions as part of the inquiry.
Joshua Farbridge, Head of High-Risk Compliance at the Charity Commission, said:
We are highly critical of the trustees’ conduct and the serious failings on their watch – this is reflected in our decision to set the disqualification period at 13 years.
We expect trustees to put the best interests of their charity and their beneficiaries at the heart of their decision-making. When trustees lose sight of this, the people relying on their services ultimately pay the price.
Before making any decision, all trustees should stop and think about how this helps their charity – and feel confident they can evidence this if asked.
A report setting out the full findings of the statutory inquiry was published today (25th November 2026) and is available on gov.uk.
Notes to editors:
-
The Charity Commission is the independent, non-ministerial government department that registers and regulates charities in England and Wales. Its ambition is to be an expert regulator that is fair, balanced, and independent so that charity can thrive. This ambition will help to create and sustain an environment where charities further build public trust and ultimately fulfil their essential role in enhancing lives and strengthening society. More information is available on gov.uk.
-
On 3 April 2023, the Commission opened a statutory inquiry into Asia Pacific Childrens Fund under section 46 of the Charities Act 2011.
-
Section 181A of the Charities Act 2011 gives the Commission powers to disqualify individuals from serving as trustees or holding senior management positions where certain tests are met. Disqualification prevents an individual from serving as a charity trustee; the Commission can determine that the disqualification is extended to cover holding an office or employment with senior management functions in any charity in England and Wales.
-
A statutory inquiry is a legal power enabling the Commission to formally investigate matters of regulatory concern within a charity or class of charities and to use protective powers to protect a charity and its beneficiaries, assets, or reputation. The opening of the inquiry is not a finding of wrongdoing.
-
Trustee A served from September 2008 to June 2026, trustee B from October 2012 to June 2026, and trustee C from December 2013 to June 2026.
Original article link: https://www.gov.uk/government/news/regulator-bans-childrens-charity-trustees-for-13-years-following-investigation
Latest News from
Charity Commission
Official warning issued to mosque for “inflammatory” comments11/11/2026 13:10:00
The Charity Commission has issued an official warning to Lewisham Islamic Centre to improve its handling of speakers and events hosted at the charity’s premises
Investigation over risk to multi-million pound charity property06/11/2026 11:20:00
The Charity Commission has opened a statutory inquiry into The House of St Barnabas in Soho (Charity number 207242-1).
Charity regulator appoints interim managers to Wirral community transport charity amidst ongoing investigation04/11/2026 11:20:00
The Charity Commission, the regulator of charities in England and Wales, has appointed interim managers to Merseycare Transport Services Ltd (charity number 1133408).
Joint communique from International Charity Regulator leaders30/10/2026 14:05:00
Charity regulators from nine nations gathered in Ireland for a two-day meeting (19-20 October 2026).
Investigation launched as dispute risks bringing disability charity to a halt27/10/2026 13:10:00
The Charity Commission has launched a statutory inquiry into ADAPT (North East) over serious concerns about how the charity is being managed.
Official warning over trustees’ mismanagement of founder’s legacy21/10/2026 13:05:00
The Charity Commission has closed its inquiry into The Schwarzschild Foundation, issuing an official warning and an action plan to the charity.
A precious treasure: sustaining charities, building communities and protecting public trust16/10/2026 13:10:00
Dame Julia Unwin yesterday addressed the Charity Commission's Annual Public Meeting 2026.
Regulator investigates education charity over concerns about its governance and financial management13/10/2026 09:20:00
The Charity Commission has launched a statutory inquiry into Crossfields Institute (charity number 1124859).