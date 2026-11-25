The Charity Commission has concluded its statutory inquiry into Asia Pacific Childrens Fund.

The Charity Commission has disqualified three trustees of Asia Pacific Childrens Fund after a formal investigation identified multiple serious failings, which included unjustified expenditure of over £230,000 on flights, an inability to account for £2 million of expenditure overseas and several unauthorised payments.

The charity was set up to provide relief and assistance to people in any part of the world who are victims of war, natural disaster, trouble or catastrophe. It primarily funded an orphanage in Bangladesh. During the inquiry, the regulator removed the charity from its public register.

Background

The Commission first engaged with the charity in 2021 on a proactive basis, having identified that it was involved in international cash couriering. The Commission strongly advises charities against transferring charitable funds in this way because of the significant risks associated with cash couriering, including the potential loss, theft or misuse of funds.

During compliance visits to the charity, the regulator identified further concerns which represented breaches of the charity’s governing document and charity law.

Following analysis of the charity’s bank statements by Commission accountants, the regulator identified additional matters which required investigation. This, coupled with repeated late filing of accounts, led the regulator to launch a statutory inquiry in April 2023.

Findings

The regulator concluded that the charity was poorly managed by the trustees. Through thorough investigation, the inquiry found the trustees in post:

failed to adequately evidence how £2,126,627 had been applied to support an orphanage overseas or the charity’s wider purposes.

lacked minutes or documentation to evidence and justify how spending £232,303.65 on flights between February 2020 and April 2023 furthered the charity’s purposes or was reasonable.

were unable to provide evidence to demonstrate that appropriate steps had been taken to manage conflicts of interest.

were unable to document decision-making around several payments to companies connected to trustees and payments made directly to trustees. This includes £183,750 to a company of which one trustee was the sole director, and payments totalling £27,718 to a since dissolved company of which two trustees were directors. The trustees were unable to evidence how these payments furthered the charity’s purposes.

failed to file any annual accounting documents for the charity’s financial year ending February 2023.

The inquiry also determined that the trustees who held office at the relevant times, including those in post during the inquiry, had filed the charity’s accounting documents late in financial years ending 2017, 2019, 2020 and 2021.

The inquiry found the trustees demonstrated serious disregard for, or lack of understanding of, the importance of proper financial management and controls.

All failings amounted to misconduct and/or mismanagement in the administration of the charity, and in some cases represented a breach of trust and/or duty.

Action taken

As a result, the Commission has disqualified three of the charity’s trustees from serving as a trustee or holding a senior position in a charity for 13 years each.

Over the course of the inquiry, the regulator compelled the charity’s trustees to provide information and answer questions as part of the inquiry.

Joshua Farbridge, Head of High-Risk Compliance at the Charity Commission, said:

We are highly critical of the trustees’ conduct and the serious failings on their watch – this is reflected in our decision to set the disqualification period at 13 years. We expect trustees to put the best interests of their charity and their beneficiaries at the heart of their decision-making. When trustees lose sight of this, the people relying on their services ultimately pay the price. Before making any decision, all trustees should stop and think about how this helps their charity – and feel confident they can evidence this if asked.

A report setting out the full findings of the statutory inquiry was published today (25th November 2026) and is available on gov.uk.

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