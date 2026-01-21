Regulator exercises legal powers to tackle years of governance concerns at Dudley mosque

The Charity Commission yesterday published an update on its inquiries into Dudley Central Mosque and Muslim Community Centre and The Muslim Community Centre and Mosque 1977.

Following years of regulatory concerns and uncertainty over the management of a local mosque in Dudley, the charity regulator for England and Wales has merged two disputing charities to run the premises as one organisation.

The regulator has also set out how the interim trustees appointed to Dudley Mosque and Community Centre are to hold elections. Trustees have been given a clearer framework to appoint future trustees and admit members to the new charity, offering a transparent way for members of the community to be involved in the charity moving forward.

The Charity Commission is using its legal powers, to merge unregistered charity, Muslim Community Centre and Mosque 1977, with Dudley Central Mosque and Muslim Community Centre. The regulator has taken action in a bid to resolve confusion around which charity is responsible for the mosque and its day to day management.

To date, the existence of two charities, both with complicated structures, has exacerbated a dispute between involved parties. The regulator continues to encourage parties to mediate, as talks previously had not progressed in part due to the complexity of this case.

The Commission has created a new Governing Document to enable the newly combined charity to operate effectively, an unprecedented use of its powers which have not been applied in this way for over 20 years.

The new Governing Document, which incorporates workable parts from each charity’s existing governing documents, sets out rules on how the charity should run in line with charity law and the Commission’s guidance. It will guide elected trustees on matters such as decision-making, minute-taking, roles and responsibilities, and membership at the charity. All charities require a clear and workable governing document to ensure they can operate effectively and deliver for their beneficiaries.

Background

The Commission launched an inquiry into Dudley Central Mosque and Muslim Community Centre in July 2022 over repeated failure to meet its accounting requirements, despite previous regulatory engagement.

In April 2025, the Commission opened a separate inquiry into the Muslim Community Centre and Mosque 1977 over concerns that the dispute between the two organisations posed a risk to charity property.

Both inquiries remain ongoing.

Notes to Editors:

More information on the scope of the inquiry into the Muslim Community Centre and Mosque 1977: Charity Commission launches inquiry into Dudley Mosque - GOV.UK More information on the scope of the inquiry into Dudley Central Mosque and Muslim Community Centre: Regulator investigates charity over property dispute and governance issues - GOV.UK It is the Commission’s policy, after it has concluded an inquiry, to publish a report detailing the issues examined, any action taken, and the inquiry’s outcomes. The Commission has applied its powers to make a scheme under s 79 (2) of the Charities Act 2011. It is extremely rare for the Commission to use this power and does so only in the most complex of cases.

Press office

Email pressenquiries@charitycommission.gov.uk

Out of hours press office contact number: 07785 748787