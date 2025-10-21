Regulator finds serious financial mismanagement at charity which had more than 100 bank accounts

Former and current trustees at Mountain of Fire and Miracles Ministries International lacked oversight and control over charitable funds, a Charity Commission inquiry has found.

The charity operates through a large network of individual branches and works to promote Christianity.

The Commission opened an inquiry after financial concerns were identified, including the alleged misappropriation of charity funds.

Key findings

The inquiry found that the charity’s trustees could not demonstrate that they had adequate oversight or control over more than 100 bank accounts operated by individual branches of the charity, with charity money at risk across the organisation’s extensive network.

As a result of serious concerns regarding the trustees’ ability to carry out their duties effectively, the Commission appointed an interim manager in 2019 to work alongside the remaining trustees to implement essential financial controls.

Many of the charity’s financial issues stemmed from its complex structure, which had grown from a handful of branches to over 90 locations nationwide, without the corresponding governance improvements.

Branches operated autonomously, opening bank accounts without central oversight and failing to report income in a timely manner. This created substantial risks to charitable funds and resulted in inaccurate financial reporting.

Additionally, branch offices were making significant financial decisions, including property purchases and lease agreements, without trustee knowledge or authorisation.

This lack of oversight by trustees led to financial losses for the charity - for example, some branches occupied property without first obtaining the necessary planning permission and one of which was subject to costly legal action by a council. Further losses arose because of the former and current trustees’ failure to regularise employment contracts which resulted in payments to settle employment disputes.

Regulatory action

As a result of its findings, the Commission took action to freeze the charity’s assets to prevent further loss.

An interim manager was appointed to implement robust financial controls at the charity and to improve its governance.

The interim manager was discharged in September 2024. The interim manager appointment was lengthy due to the complexity of the reform needed at the charity and the delays caused by legal proceedings.

Following the completion of this work, the Commission issued an order directing the charity to follow a regulatory action plan concerning governance and policy changes. The Commission is now satisfied that the trustees have complied with the action plan.

Amy Spiller, Head of Investigations at the Charity Commission said:

The rapid growth of a charity comes with correspondingly larger potential risks, as our inquiry clearly shows. In this case, the trustees’ fundamental failure to maintain financial controls meant donor funds were at serious risk across their entire network. Following the intervention of the Commission and the interim manager, the trustees were better able to implement essential reforms, meaning the charity can now operate effectively and focus on delivering its charitable objects.

The full report can be found on GOV.UK.

