Information Commissioner's Office
|Printable version
Regulator holds public bodies to account by cracking down on FOI failures
The Information Commissioner’s Office (ICO) has issued a series of enforcement notices and practice recommendations to several public authorities after identifying significant failures to comply with the Freedom of Information (FOI) Act 2000.
As part of our ongoing regulatory work, our FOI team has been closely monitoring compliance across the UK. This work has led to targeted interventions where organisations have not met their statutory duties. The ICO remains firmly committed to driving greater transparency and ensuring public authorities are held accountable for upholding the public’s right to information.
Recent actions include:
- Enforcement Notice to London Borough of Enfield Council – for failing their statutory duties under the FOIA. In September 2025, the Council had 271 open requests over a month old, with more possibly unlogged. The enforcement notice requires all requests to be logged within three months, and all overdue FOIs answered within six.
- Enforcement Notice to Cambridge Hospitals NHS Trust - for failing to meet the statutory deadlines when responding to information requests. In August 2025, the ICO contacted the Trust asking for FOI performance statistics, which revealed compliance rates of just 14-50% between quarters four of 2024/25 - quarter two of 2025/26. Additionally, 67 cases of 222 open requests were over one year old. The Trust admitted to poor staffing levels and inadequate FOIA awareness which resulted in delays and has been ordered to clear the backlog.
- Practice Recommendation to Northern Ireland Ambulance Service Trust – for inadequate FOI response rates. Between October 2024 and August 2025, the Trust achieved an average compliance rate of just 34% for providing responses within 20 working days. Despite improvements being made since, and the Trust now operating at a 60% compliance rate (as of October 2025), some further improvements are yet to be made.
- Eight Practice Recommendations to Northern Ireland government departments - for failing to publish FOI compliance statistics as required for authorities of their size.
- Practice Recommendation to London Borough of Redbridge Council – for having a consistently poor FOI response performance levels and significant numbers of overdue requests. The ICO has requested that the council create an action plan by the end of December highlighting processes to ensure at least 90% timeliness is achieved as well as clearing the backlog of overdue requests by March 2026.
Phillip Angell, Head of FOI and Transparency, said:
“We remain committed to holding organisations publicly accountable when it comes to FOI compliance. If public authorities fail to deliver a transparent service, it questions their integrity and their ability to meet their legal obligations.
“Those making FOI requests should do so, knowing that they will receive a response in a timely manner with adequate advice on any next steps that can be taken. And those failing to meet their basic duties, should and will be held accountable.
“The recent action taken against these public authorities demonstrates our firm approach to FOI and accountability, particularly in tackling systemic transparency issues.
“In the new year, we will review the impact of this approach to assess whether it has driven improved compliance. But our commitment remains clear: to uphold the public’s right to access information across the UK.”
Original article link: https://ico.org.uk/about-the-ico/media-centre/news-and-blogs/2025/12/regulator-holds-public-bodies-to-account-by-cracking-down-on-foi-failures/
Latest News from
Information Commissioner's Office
Children’s online privacy in mobile games under spotlight02/12/2025 12:25:00
The ICO yesterday announced that they will be scrutinising how popular mobile games played by children in the UK protect their online privacy.
Regulating for impact with our public sector approach12/11/2025 11:10:00
As a regulator, sometimes we need to intervene directly with organisations to drive change. But our goal is always broader: to raise standards across entire sectors. That means choosing the right regulatory tools to hold decision-makers accountable, set clear expectations, and secure lasting improvements.
ICO call for views on enforcement procedural guidance31/10/2025 12:25:00
We are calling for views on new guidance setting out how we approach investigations and take enforcement action.
Crack down on police data delays30/10/2025 12:25:00
We have issued an enforcement notice to South Wales Police (SWP) over serious delays in handling subject access requests (SARs).
£200,000 fine for sole trader who sent nearly one million spam texts29/10/2025 16:10:00
We have fined Carmarthenshire sole trader Bharat Singh Chand £200,000 for sending almost one million spam texts about debt solutions and energy saving grants.
Government cuts red tape to revolutionise public services with cutting-edge tech22/10/2025 12:16:00
The government has announced it is slashing the red tape that holds back groundbreaking innovations from coming to market.
Update on our work to raise data protection standards in the public sector20/10/2025 16:10:00
John Edwards, the UK Information Commissioner’s update on work to raise data protection standards in the public sector
Consultation on new ‘charitable purpose soft opt-in’ rules to support fundraising16/10/2025 17:10:00
Today we've launched a consultation on our approach to how charities can use new rules that allow greater use of electronic marketing when engaging with supporters.