Regulator holds public bodies to account by cracking down on FOI failures

The Information Commissioner’s Office (ICO) has issued a series of enforcement notices and practice recommendations to several public authorities after identifying significant failures to comply with the Freedom of Information (FOI) Act 2000.

As part of our ongoing regulatory work, our FOI team has been closely monitoring compliance across the UK. This work has led to targeted interventions where organisations have not met their statutory duties. The ICO remains firmly committed to driving greater transparency and ensuring public authorities are held accountable for upholding the public’s right to information.

Recent actions include:

Phillip Angell, Head of FOI and Transparency, said: