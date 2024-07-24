Regulator investigates aid charity over concerns about links to a terrorism-promoting news outlet

The Charity Commission has opened a statutory inquiry into World Aid Convoy.

The regulator is investigating aid charity World Aid Convoy over concerns that the charity has links to a Hamas supporting news agency.

World Aid Convoy has purposes to provide relief and assistance to victims of war and natural disaster. It was registered with the Charity Commission in 2014.

The Commission began engaging with the charity in March 2024, after concerns were raised that funds were being solicited for the charity through Gaza Now, a news agency that promotes Hamas and Palestinian Islamic Jihad. These concerns related to posts shared on social media and private messaging service, Telegram. The charity was referred to in posts shared on Telegram’s ‘Gaza Now’ and ‘Gaza Now in English’ channels.

During the regulator’s engagement with the charity, Gaza Now, and its founder, were made subject to a full asset freeze by the UK Government as it has grounds to suspect that they are involved in terrorism.

Any association between charities and terrorism or extremism is a very serious regulatory concern. Such a link cannot be in the best interests of any charity and is damaging to public trust and confidence in the sector.

Initial engagement with the trustees gave rise to further concerns about the charity’s management and governance, and the Commission escalated matters to a statutory inquiry in May 2024.

The inquiry is seeking to determine what, if any, links there are between the charity and Gaza Now, if any funds have been provided to Gaza Now either directly or via partners, and if these funds can be fully accounted for.

The Commission may extend the scope of the inquiry if additional regulatory issues emerge.

It is the Commission’s policy, after it has concluded an inquiry, to publish a report detailing the issues examined, any action taken, and the inquiry’s outcomes.

Notes to Editors

The Charity Commission is the independent, non-ministerial government department that registers and regulates charities in England and Wales. Its ambition is to be an expert regulator that is fair, balanced, and independent so that charity can thrive. The inquiry was opened on 24 May 2024 under section 46 of the Charities Act 2011. On 27 March 2024, the UK Government announced new sanctions on persons linked to Hamas-supporting media network. The sanctions make it an offence for any UK person or entity to make available “… funds, economic resources and financial services to them or for their benefit …”

