Regulator investigates aid charity over potential misuse of charitable funds
The Charity Commission has opened a statutory inquiry into Help Mankind Ltd.
Help Mankind Ltd is based in Manchester and has charitable purposes including the relief of poverty, education, and overseas aid.
The Commission opened a regulatory compliance case into the charity in August 2024 to assess allegations regarding the charity’s financial management. As part of its assessment, the Commission carried out compliance visits to the charity in March and October 2025.
During the course of this engagement, serious regulatory concerns came to light that charitable funds may have been misapplied.
The Commission’s inquiry will examine the following regulatory issues:
- the conduct of the trustees or those otherwise involved in the control or management of the charity and their compliance with legal duties and responsibilities
- whether the charity’s funds have been expended solely for charitable purposes in line with the charity’s governing document and stated objects
- the general administration, governance and management of the charity by its trustees
The scope of the inquiry may be extended if additional regulatory issues emerge during the Commission’s investigation.
As part of its inquiry, the Commission has used its regulatory powers to restrict the transfer of charitable funds or assets outside the UK, and to prohibit any such transfers to the charity’s trustees or individuals and entities connected to them.
Notes for editors:
- The Charity Commission is the independent, non-ministerial government department that registers and regulates charities in England and Wales. Its ambition is to be an expert regulator that is fair, balanced, and independent so that charity can thrive. This ambition will help to create and sustain an environment where charities further build public trust and ultimately fulfil their essential role in enhancing lives and strengthening society. Read further information about what the Commission does.
- On 9 October 2025, the Charity Commission opened a statutory inquiry into the charity under section 46 of the Charities Act 2011 as a result of its regulatory concerns that there is or has been misconduct and / or mismanagement in the administration of the charity.
- A statutory inquiry is a legal power enabling the Commission to formally investigate matters of regulatory concern within a charity and to use protective powers for the benefit of the charity and its beneficiaries, assets, or reputation.
