Regulator investigates aid charity over potential misuse of charitable funds

The Charity Commission has opened a statutory inquiry into Help Mankind Ltd.

Help Mankind Ltd is based in Manchester and has charitable purposes including the relief of poverty, education, and overseas aid.

The Commission opened a regulatory compliance case into the charity in August 2024 to assess allegations regarding the charity’s financial management. As part of its assessment, the Commission carried out compliance visits to the charity in March and October 2025.

During the course of this engagement, serious regulatory concerns came to light that charitable funds may have been misapplied.

The Commission’s inquiry will examine the following regulatory issues:

the conduct of the trustees or those otherwise involved in the control or management of the charity and their compliance with legal duties and responsibilities

whether the charity’s funds have been expended solely for charitable purposes in line with the charity’s governing document and stated objects

the general administration, governance and management of the charity by its trustees

The scope of the inquiry may be extended if additional regulatory issues emerge during the Commission’s investigation.

As part of its inquiry, the Commission has used its regulatory powers to restrict the transfer of charitable funds or assets outside the UK, and to prohibit any such transfers to the charity’s trustees or individuals and entities connected to them.

