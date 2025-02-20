Charity Commission
|Printable version
Regulator investigates charity over financial controls
The Charity Commission has opened a statutory inquiry to examine ongoing regulatory concerns regarding the trustees’ management and administration of Zlotchiv (charity register number 1181876).
The charity, which is a charitable incorporated organisation, awards grants for the advancement of Jewish faith and education as well as for the relief of those in need.
Zlotchiv’s trustees have failed to meaningfully engage and cooperate with the Commission about regulatory concerns, which has resulted in the regulator escalating a compliance case to a statutory inquiry.
The Commission’s concerns are about irregularities in the charity’s financial management, including a series of bounced cheques from the charity’s bank account alongside payments, which appear to be related party payments, that were not disclosed by the charity in its annual returns.
Trustees are expected to act in the best interests of the charity and properly manage any conflicts of interest between the charity and other parties. They must also provide accurate information annually to the Commission, which in this case includes a trustees’ annual report, accounts and external scrutiny report.
The inquiry will examine if the trustees are complying with their legal duties in respect of the administration, governance and management of the charity, with particular regard to:
-
the charity’s financial management, including the charity’s viability, the extent of any related party transactions and unauthorised trustee personal benefit
-
the trustees’ compliance with the charity’s governing document
-
the extent to which any failings or weaknesses identified in the administration of the charity are a result of misconduct and/or mismanagement by the trustees
The scope of the inquiry may be extended if additional regulatory issues emerge during the Commission’s investigation.
Notes to editors
-
The Charity Commission is the independent, non-ministerial government department that registers and regulates charities in England and Wales. Its ambition is to be an expert regulator that is fair, balanced, and independent so that charity can thrive. This ambition will help to create and sustain an environment where charities further build public trust and ultimately fulfil their essential role in enhancing lives and strengthening society. Find out more: About us - The Charity Commission - GOV.UK
-
On 6 January 2025, the Charity Commission opened a statutory inquiry into the charity under section 46 of the Charities Act 2011 as a result of its regulatory concerns that there is or has been misconduct and/or mismanagement in the administration of the charity.
-
A statutory inquiry is a legal power enabling the Commission to formally investigate matters of regulatory concern within a charity and to use protective powers for the benefit of the charity and its beneficiaries, assets, or reputation.
-
An inquiry will investigate and establish the facts of the case so that the Commission can determine the extent of any misconduct and/or mismanagement; the extent of the risk to the charity, its work, property, beneficiaries, employees or volunteers; and decide what action is needed to resolve the concerns.
Original article link: https://www.gov.uk/government/news/regulator-investigates-charity-over-financial-controls
Latest News from
Charity Commission
Regulator to investigate Walsall community football charities20/02/2025 14:20:00
The Charity Commission has launched statutory inquiries into Walsall Wood Community Football Club and Walsall Wood Saints Junior Football Club.
Regulator to investigate Christian aid charity over unexplained spending12/02/2025 13:05:00
The Charity Commission has opened a statutory inquiry into Total Healing World Outreach over concerns about financial decisions.
Charity regulator convenes discussions on safe delivery of urgent Middle East aid07/02/2025 12:20:00
The Charity Commission hosted a roundtable meeting yesterday (6 February 2025) bringing together major international aid charities and government departments to discuss the pressing need to secure the flow of aid to the Middle East.
‘Failure to prevent fraud’ offence regulatory alert06/02/2025 12:10:00
Charity Commission alert sent to charities that could be subject to upcoming changes in the law around preventing fraud.
Regulator investigates charities over conflicts of interest03/02/2025 16:10:00
The Charity Commission has opened a statutory inquiry to examine ongoing regulatory concerns regarding the trustees’ management and administration of Solev Co Limited.
Regulator to investigate two charities over repeated failure to submit accounts03/02/2025 12:20:00
The Charity Commission has launched two separate statutory inquiries into SharedImpact and SharedImpact Foundation (UK) Limited.
Poverty relief charity under investigation for ‘high risk’ handling of funds31/01/2025 10:15:00
The Charity Commission has launched a statutory inquiry into Iraqi Welfare Association.
Regulator sets out safeguarding expectations ahead of key Synod votes24/01/2025 15:20:00
The Charity Commission is engaging with trustees of Church charities following the Makin Review.