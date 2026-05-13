Charity Commission
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Regulator investigates charity over management of potential conflicts of interest
The Charity Commission has launched a statutory inquiry into Steiner Friends (registered charity number 1071781).
Steiner Friends’ stated activities include providing educational courses, based on the ethos of Rudolf Steiner. The charity was registered in 1998.
Concerns identified during the course of an ongoing inquiry into William Blake House Northants have led the Commission to open a separate inquiry into Steiner Friends.
There is an established financial and personal relationship between the two charities.
The charity’s trustees are also trustees of William Blake House Northants which is subject to an ongoing statutory inquiry opened in February 2026. The Commission is seeking to establish how potential conflicts of interest arising are managed and whether the charity’s funds have been properly applied in furtherance of its charitable objects.
As the charity reported £0 income in its annual returns for the years ended 31 March 2022, 2023, 2024 and 2025 its income appeared to be below the threshold for submitting accounts to the Commission.
However, following a review of the charity’s bank accounts, the Commission is concerned that the charity’s income may have exceeded the threshold and therefore accounts should have been submitted to the Commission. This raises concerns that the trustees have failed to comply with their reporting obligations.
The inquiry will examine the extent to which the trustees are complying or have complied with their legal duties in respect of the administration, governance and management of the charity, with particular regard to:
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the trustees’ compliance with their statutory accounting and reporting responsibilities, including the accuracy of the information submitted to the Commission in the charity’s annual returns.
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the financial management of the charity, including whether the charity’s funds have been properly applied in furtherance of its charitable objects.
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the management of potential conflicts of interest and connected party transactions, and whether there has been any unauthorised private benefit to the trustees and/or connected parties.
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whether any of the charity’s property has been or is at risk.
The scope of the inquiry may be extended if additional regulatory issues emerge.
It is the Commission’s usual policy, after it has concluded an inquiry, to publish a report detailing the issues examined, any action taken, and the inquiry’s outcomes.
Notes to editors:
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The Charity Commission is the independent, non-ministerial government department that registers and regulates charities in England and Wales. Its ambition is to be an expert regulator that is fair, balanced, and independent so that charity can thrive. This ambition will help to create and sustain an environment where charities further build public trust and ultimately fulfil their essential role in enhancing lives and strengthening society. Read further information about what the Commission does.
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On 13 April 2026, the Charity Commission opened a statutory inquiry into the charity under section 46 of the Charities Act 2011 as a result of its regulatory concerns that there is or has been misconduct and / or mismanagement in the administration of the charity.
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A statutory inquiry is a legal power enabling the Commission to formally investigate matters of regulatory concern within a charity and to use protective powers for the benefit of the charity and its beneficiaries, assets, or reputation.
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Registered charities with annual gross income exceeding £25,000 are required to submit their accounts to the Commission.
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The Commission has today also announced the opening of a separate statutory inquiry into The Shoosmith Gallery (registered charity number 1147845). The charities have some trustees in common but are separate entities.
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On 16 February 2026, the Charity Commission opened a statutory inquiry into William Blake House Northants (registered charity 1089471) under section 46 of the Charities Act 2011 as a result of its regulatory concerns that there is or has been misconduct and / or mismanagement in the administration of the charity. This inquiry is ongoing.
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The Commission’s guidance on managing conflicts of interest can be found here: Identifying and managing conflicts of interest in a charity - GOV.UK
Original article link: https://www.gov.uk/government/news/regulator-investigates-charity-over-management-of-potential-conflicts-of-interest
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