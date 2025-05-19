Regulator investigates charity over persistent failure to submit accounts on time

The Charity Commission has opened a statutory inquiry into The C J M Charitable Trust.

The charity predominantly makes grants to other charities involved in community and social matters.

The Charity Commission’s engagement with The C J M Charitable Trust began in November 2023.

The charity was placed in the Commission’s ‘double defaulter’ class inquiry for charities that have failed to file their annual documents for two or more years in the last five years.

During this inquiry, the charity fell into further default with its reporting, and the decision was taken to continue engagement with the charity in a standalone statutory inquiry, as trustees have consistently demonstrated that they are either unwilling or unable to comply with their legal duties.

Since the opening of this inquiry, the charity has now filed all outstanding trustees’ annual reports, annual accounts and annual returns.

The inquiry will examine the extent to which the trustees are complying with their legal duties in respect of the administration, governance, and management of the Charity and in particular:

the trustees’ compliance with their statutory accounting and reporting responsibilities

if the charity has appropriate and robust financial controls in place

if potential conflicts of interest and connected party transactions have been properly managed

The scope of the inquiry may be extended if additional regulatory issues emerge during the Commission’s investigation.

Notes to editors