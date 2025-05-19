Charity Commission
Regulator investigates charity over persistent failure to submit accounts on time
The Charity Commission has opened a statutory inquiry into The C J M Charitable Trust.
The charity predominantly makes grants to other charities involved in community and social matters.
The Charity Commission’s engagement with The C J M Charitable Trust began in November 2023.
The charity was placed in the Commission’s ‘double defaulter’ class inquiry for charities that have failed to file their annual documents for two or more years in the last five years.
During this inquiry, the charity fell into further default with its reporting, and the decision was taken to continue engagement with the charity in a standalone statutory inquiry, as trustees have consistently demonstrated that they are either unwilling or unable to comply with their legal duties.
Since the opening of this inquiry, the charity has now filed all outstanding trustees’ annual reports, annual accounts and annual returns.
The inquiry will examine the extent to which the trustees are complying with their legal duties in respect of the administration, governance, and management of the Charity and in particular:
- the trustees’ compliance with their statutory accounting and reporting responsibilities
- if the charity has appropriate and robust financial controls in place
- if potential conflicts of interest and connected party transactions have been properly managed
The scope of the inquiry may be extended if additional regulatory issues emerge during the Commission’s investigation.
- On 20 March 2025, the Charity Commission opened a statutory inquiry into the charity under section 46 of the Charities Act 2011(‘the Act’) as a result of its regulatory concerns that there is or has been misconduct and/ or mismanagement in the administration of the charity.
- A statutory inquiry is a legal power enabling the Commission to formally investigate matters of regulatory concern within a charity and to use protective powers for the benefit of the charity and its beneficiaries, assets, or reputation.
- An inquiry will investigate and establish the facts of the case so that the Commission can determine the extent of any misconduct and/or mismanagement; the extent of the risk to the charity, its work, property, beneficiaries, employees or volunteers; and decide what action is needed to resolve the concerns.
- The Charity was placed into the Double Default Class Inquiry on 29 November 2023 as it failed to submit its annual accounts, annual returns, and Trustees’ Annual Reports as required for the financial years ending 30 September 2021 and 2022.
