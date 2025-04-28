Regulator investigates charity over property dispute and governance issues

The Charity Commission has opened a statutory inquiry to examine regulatory concerns regarding the trustees’ management and administration of The Muslim Community Centre and Mosque 1977, an unregistered charity.

The regulator’s concerns focus on a risk to charity property arising from a dispute between the unregistered charity and Dudley Central Mosque and Muslim Community Centre (registered charity 1127373), a lack of clarity around the respective charities’ roles in managing its shared property in Birmingham Street, Dudley, and how related charitable funds are banked. Due to the ongoing dispute, those involved have so far been unable or unwilling to resolve the issues.

Prior to the opening of the inquiry, the Commission’s initial investigations concluded that The Muslim Community Centre and Mosque 1977 is a charity but it is unclear who its current trustees are.

All trustees are expected to act in the best interests of a charity and properly manage any conflicts of interest between the charity and other parties. They must also provide accurate information annually to the Commission.

The inquiry will examine if the trustees of The Muslim Community Centre and Mosque 1977 are complying with their legal duties in respect of the administration, governance and management of the charity. The inquiry will examine the extent to which:

the charity is being managed in accordance with its governing document and whether the governing document is fit for purpose the charity has sufficient number of charity trustees the charity’s property is being properly managed and safeguarded the trustees have fulfilled their legal duties and responsibilities as trustees and whether any failings or weaknesses identified in the administration of the charity are a result of misconduct and/or mismanagement by the trustees.

The scope of the inquiry may be extended if additional regulatory issues emerge during the Commission’s investigation.

The regulator’s inquiry into Dudley Central Mosque and Muslim Community Centre is ongoing.

