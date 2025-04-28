Charity Commission
Regulator investigates charity over property dispute and governance issues
The Charity Commission has opened a statutory inquiry to examine regulatory concerns regarding the trustees’ management and administration of The Muslim Community Centre and Mosque 1977, an unregistered charity.
The regulator’s concerns focus on a risk to charity property arising from a dispute between the unregistered charity and Dudley Central Mosque and Muslim Community Centre (registered charity 1127373), a lack of clarity around the respective charities’ roles in managing its shared property in Birmingham Street, Dudley, and how related charitable funds are banked. Due to the ongoing dispute, those involved have so far been unable or unwilling to resolve the issues.
Prior to the opening of the inquiry, the Commission’s initial investigations concluded that The Muslim Community Centre and Mosque 1977 is a charity but it is unclear who its current trustees are.
All trustees are expected to act in the best interests of a charity and properly manage any conflicts of interest between the charity and other parties. They must also provide accurate information annually to the Commission.
The inquiry will examine if the trustees of The Muslim Community Centre and Mosque 1977 are complying with their legal duties in respect of the administration, governance and management of the charity. The inquiry will examine the extent to which:
-
the charity is being managed in accordance with its governing document and whether the governing document is fit for purpose
-
the charity has sufficient number of charity trustees
-
the charity’s property is being properly managed and safeguarded
-
the trustees have fulfilled their legal duties and responsibilities as trustees and whether any failings or weaknesses identified in the administration of the charity are a result of misconduct and/or mismanagement by the trustees.
The scope of the inquiry may be extended if additional regulatory issues emerge during the Commission’s investigation.
The regulator’s inquiry into Dudley Central Mosque and Muslim Community Centre is ongoing.
Notes to editors
- The Charity Commission is the independent, non-ministerial government department that registers and regulates charities in England and Wales. Its ambition is to be an expert regulator that is fair, balanced, and independent so that charity can thrive. This ambition will help to create and sustain an environment where charities further build public trust and ultimately fulfil their essential role in enhancing lives and strengthening society. Find out more: https://www.gov.uk/government/organisations/charity-commission/about
- All charities, registered and unregistered, must comply with charity law and are subject to regulation by the Charity Commission.
- On 3 April 2025, the Charity Commission opened a statutory inquiry into the charity under section 46 of the Charities Act 2011 as a result of its regulatory concerns that there is or has been misconduct and / or mismanagement in the administration of the charity.
- A statutory inquiry is a legal power enabling the Commission to formally investigate matters of regulatory concern within a charity and to use protective powers for the benefit of the charity and its beneficiaries, assets, or reputation.
- An inquiry will investigate and establish the facts of the case so that the Commission can determine the extent of any misconduct and/or mismanagement; the extent of the risk to the charity, its work, property, beneficiaries, employees or volunteers; and decide what action is needed to resolve the concerns.
- The scope of the ongoing inquiry into Dudley Central Mosque and Muslim Community Centre is on gov.uk: https://www.gov.uk/government/news/charity-commission-launches-inquiry-into-dudley-mosque
Original article link: https://www.gov.uk/government/news/regulator-investigates-charity-over-property-dispute-and-governance-issues
