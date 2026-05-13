Charity Commission
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Regulator investigates charity over unauthorised payments to a trustee
The Charity Commission has launched a statutory inquiry into The Shoosmith Gallery (registered charity number 1147845).
The Shoosmith Gallery operates an art gallery promoting the work of the Shoosmith family of artists. It was registered in 2012.
Two of the charity’s current trustees are also trustees of William Blake House Northants, which is subject to an ongoing statutory inquiry opened in February 2026. The shared trusteeship prompted the Commission to assess The Shoosmith Gallery. That assessment identified regulatory concerns which have led the Commission to open a separate inquiry.
The Commission’s review of the gallery’s accounts has raised concerns that a trustee has received payment for their role. This was despite the charity’s governing document expressly prohibiting the employment of a trustee without the prior written consent of the Commission, which was neither sought nor given.
The Commission’s inquiry will seek to establish the basis on which the trustees considered employment of a trustee to be in the charity’s best interests.
The inquiry will examine the extent to which the trustees are complying or have complied with their legal duties in respect of the administration, governance and management of the charity, with particular regard to:
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whether the trustees have complied with the charity’s governing document, including the prohibition on the employment of a trustee without the prior consent of the Commission.
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the management of potential conflicts of interest and whether there has been any unauthorised private benefit to the trustees and/or connected parties.
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whether the trustees have ensured the charity is operating in furtherance of its charitable objects.
The scope of the inquiry may be extended if additional regulatory issues emerge.
It is the Commission’s policy, after it has concluded an inquiry, to publish a report detailing the issues examined, any action taken, and the inquiry’s outcomes.
Notes to editors:
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The Charity Commission is the independent, non-ministerial government department that registers and regulates charities in England and Wales. Its ambition is to be an expert regulator that is fair, balanced, and independent so that charity can thrive. This ambition will help to create and sustain an environment where charities further build public trust and ultimately fulfil their essential role in enhancing lives and strengthening society. Read further information about what the Commission does.
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On 13 April 2026, the Charity Commission opened a statutory inquiry into the charity under section 46 of the Charities Act 2011 as a result of its regulatory concerns that there is or has been misconduct and / or mismanagement in the administration of the charity.
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A statutory inquiry is a legal power enabling the Commission to formally investigate matters of regulatory concern within a charity and to use protective powers for the benefit of the charity and its beneficiaries, assets, or reputation.
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The Commission has today also announced the opening of a separate statutory inquiry into Steiner Friends (registered charity 1071781). The charities have some trustees in common but are separate entities.
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On 16 February 2026, the Charity Commission opened a statutory inquiry into William Blake House Northants (registered charity 1089471) under section 46 of the Charities Act 2011 as a result of its regulatory concerns that there is or has been misconduct and / or mismanagement in the administration of the charity. This inquiry is ongoing.
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The Commission’s guidance on payment of trustees can be found here: Charities paying a trustee or a connected person: understand the rules (CC11) - GOV.UK
Original article link: https://www.gov.uk/government/news/regulator-investigates-charity-over-unauthorised-payments-to-a-trustee
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