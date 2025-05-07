Regulator investigates charity’s property and governance issues

The Charity Commission has opened a statutory inquiry into CG Community Council.

The Charity Commission has opened a statutory inquiry into CG Community Council (registered charity 502955) to look into concerns about its governance and financial management.

CG Community Council was established in the 1960s with the object of improving the lives of people living in Croxteth and Gillmoss, to advance education and to provide facilities in the interests of social welfare for health, recreation and leisure-time.

Information obtained by the Commission through its regulatory compliance work suggests CG Community Council property may be at risk.

While the charity holds the leasehold for 16 properties, it recorded nil income and expenditure in its annual return for the financial year ending 31 March 2023 and it has failed to submit financial returns for the financial year ending 31 March 2024.

The regulator has already issued an order to prevent CG Community Council property from being sold or otherwise disposed of without the prior consent of the Commission.

The inquiry will examine if trustees of CG Community Council have complied with their legal duties in respect of the administration, governance and management of the charity, in particular if:

the charity is accounting for its funds and assets, in line with legal requirements it has suffered a financial loss as a result of any misconduct and/or mismanagement.

The scope of the inquiry may be extended if additional regulatory issues emerge during the Commission’s investigation.

Notes to editors