Regulator investigates community drop-in centre over governance concerns
The Charity Commission has opened an inquiry into Streets Ahead for Information.
The regulator is investigating Middlesborough-based charity, Streets Ahead for Information, over concerns of the trustees’ management of conflicts of interest and payments to connected parties. The inquiry will also look at if there has been any authorised personal benefit to trustees.
Streets Ahead for Information was established in 2006 and was registered with the Commission in 2017. The charity provides an information, help and advice centre for residents of the local area.
The Commission engaged with the charity after it failed to submit its annual accounting information for the financial years ending 23 August 2020 and 2021, and it was placed into the class inquiry for charities in double default of their annual reporting requirements. Upon submission of the overdue accounts, the regulator concluded that these raised issues that required further investigation as part of a new inquiry.
The inquiry was subsequently opened on 16 April 2024. It will examine if the trustees have fulfilled their duties and responsibilities under charity law and if there has been any misconduct and / or mismanagement in the administration of the charity, with particular regard to:
- the trustees’ oversight and management of conflicts of interest and payments to connected parties
- whether there has been any unauthorised personal benefit
The Commission may extend the scope of the inquiry if additional regulatory issues emerge.
It is the Commission’s policy, after it has concluded an inquiry, to publish a report detailing the issues examined, any action taken, and the inquiry’s outcomes.
Notes to editors
The Charity Commission is the independent, non-ministerial government department that registers and regulates charities in England and Wales. Its ambition is to be an expert regulator that is fair, balanced, and independent so that charity can thrive. This ambition will help to create and sustain an environment where charities further build public trust and ultimately fulfil their essential role in enhancing lives and strengthening society. About us - The Charity Commission (www.gov.uk)
The inquiry was opened on 16 April 2024 under section 46 of the Charities Act 2011.
The Commission’s class inquiry for double defaulters examines charities which have failed to submit their annual accounting information for two or more years in the last five years.
Original article link: https://www.gov.uk/government/news/regulator-investigates-community-drop-in-centre-over-governance-concerns
