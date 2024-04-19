Regulator investigates fundraising activity over links to pro-Hamas media outlet

The Charity Commission has launched a statutory inquiry following concerns over how charitable funds have been used by a now sanctioned individual.

The Charity Commission has confirmed it has launched a statutory inquiry to investigate funds raised for charitable purposes by and on behalf of Aozma Sultana.

Aozma Sultana was sanctioned by the UK Government following suspected involvement in providing financial support for Gaza Now, a news agency that promotes Hamas and Palestinian Islamic Jihad. This means she is now subject to a full asset freeze and her name appears on the ‘UK Sanctions List’ as a designated person. As a result, Ms Sultana is now automatically disqualified from being a trustee or holding a senior management position in a charity.

The regulator’s investigations team launched an inquiry after becoming aware that two companies, of which Ms Sultana is sole director, appear to have partnered with Gaza Now to raise funds to provide humanitarian support for those in need in Gaza. The investigations team is also aware of information published by the U.S. Department of the Treasury which has stated that the two companies have given thousands of dollars to Gaza Now. The US Treasury states that the same companies advertised Gaza Now as a partner during a joint fundraiser, which started shortly after Hamas’ October 7 terrorist attack on Israel.

The regulator has serious concerns that the funds raised may not have been used for their intended purposes and may have been misappropriated. The appeal sought donations from the public for emergency medication, food and shelter to help those in need but is suspected of funding Gaza Now.

Individuals and organisations raising funds for a particular charitable purpose have a legal responsibility for ensuring they are used for the purposes intended by the donors.

The regulator seeks to determine what activities undertaken by Ms Sultana and/or the UK registered companies (Aakhirah Limited and Al-Qureshi Executives) fall within the Commission’s jurisdiction. It is also investigating how charitable funds have been raised and used to ascertain if these funds can be fully accounted for.

The Commission may extend the scope of the inquiry if additional regulatory issues emerge.

It is the Commission’s usual policy, after it has concluded an inquiry, to publish a report detailing the issues examined, any action taken, and the inquiry’s outcomes.

