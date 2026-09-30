Regulator investigates housing charity and restricts transactions

The Charity Commission has opened a statutory inquiry into Cumbria Community Homes (charity number 1184991).

As a result of its concerns, the Commission has taken protective action to restrict the charity’s transactions and prevent it disposing of property without the regulator’s consent.

The charity is a provider of accommodation to vulnerable adults in the Cumbria region. It was registered with the Commission in 2019.

In December 2024, the Commission opened a regulatory compliance case into the charity over concerns raised about its management and administration.

The Commission’s engagement with the charity has highlighted regulatory concerns including the absence of a functioning trustee board and late filing of financial information. As a result, the Commission has now escalated its engagement to a statutory inquiry.

Scope of the inquiry

The inquiry will examine the administration, governance and management of the charity and in particular:

whether the charity has a sufficient number of trustees who are willing and capable of managing it in accordance with its governing document

the financial management of the charity and whether funds have been properly expended in accordance with its governing document and can be accounted for

conflicts of interest and connected-party transactions

The scope of the inquiry may be extended if additional regulatory issues emerge.

It is the Commission’s usual policy, after it has concluded an inquiry, to publish a report detailing the issues examined, any action taken, and the inquiry’s outcomes.

Notes for editors:

The Charity Commission is the independent, non-ministerial government department that registers and regulates charities in England and Wales. Its ambition is to be an expert regulator that is fair, balanced, and independent so that charity can thrive. This ambition will help to create and sustain an environment where charities further build public trust and ultimately fulfil their essential role in enhancing lives and strengthening society. Read further information about what the Commission does. On 3 September 2026, the Charity Commission opened a statutory inquiry into the charity under section 46 of the Charities Act 2011 as a result of regulatory concerns that there is or has been misconduct and / or mismanagement in the administration of the charity. A statutory inquiry is a legal power enabling the Commission to formally investigate matters of regulatory concern within a charity and to use protective powers to protect the charity and its beneficiaries, assets, or reputation. The Commission has not reached any conclusions and the opening of the inquiry is not a finding of wrongdoing.

Contact the press office

Email pressenquiries@charitycommission.gov.uk

Out of hours press office contact number: 07785 748787

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