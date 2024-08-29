Regulator investigates North London heritage charity

The Charity Commission has opened a statutory inquiry into College Farm Trust.

College Farm Trust was registered with the Commission in 1999 to manage and conserve the farm for the public benefit, with specific focus on protecting the farm’s environmental, historical and architectural heritage.

The Commission opened its inquiry into the charity on 5 August 2024. The inquiry will examine:

trustees’ compliance with their legal duties in respect of their administration

governance and management of the charity

if there has been any unauthorised trustee benefit

if there is a risk to charity property

if there has been any misconduct and/ or mismanagement by those in control of the charity

The Commission may extend the scope of the inquiry if additional regulatory issues emerge. The opening of an inquiry is not a finding of wrongdoing.

It is the Commission’s policy, after it has concluded an inquiry, to publish a report detailing what issues the inquiry looked at, what actions were undertaken as part of the inquiry and what the outcomes were. Reports of previous inquiries are available on GOV.UK.

