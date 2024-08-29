Charity Commission
Regulator investigates North London heritage charity
The Charity Commission has opened a statutory inquiry into College Farm Trust.
The Charity Commission has launched a statutory inquiry into College Farm Trust about concerns regarding trustee decision making.
College Farm Trust was registered with the Commission in 1999 to manage and conserve the farm for the public benefit, with specific focus on protecting the farm’s environmental, historical and architectural heritage.
The Commission opened its inquiry into the charity on 5 August 2024. The inquiry will examine:
- trustees’ compliance with their legal duties in respect of their administration
- governance and management of the charity
- if there has been any unauthorised trustee benefit
- if there is a risk to charity property
- if there has been any misconduct and/ or mismanagement by those in control of the charity
The Commission may extend the scope of the inquiry if additional regulatory issues emerge. The opening of an inquiry is not a finding of wrongdoing.
It is the Commission’s policy, after it has concluded an inquiry, to publish a report detailing what issues the inquiry looked at, what actions were undertaken as part of the inquiry and what the outcomes were. Reports of previous inquiries are available on GOV.UK.
- The Charity Commission is the independent, non-ministerial government department that registers and regulates charities in England and Wales. Its ambition is to be an expert regulator that is fair, balanced, and independent so that charity can thrive. This ambition will help to create and sustain an environment where charities further build public trust and ultimately fulfil their essential role in enhancing lives and strengthening society. Find out more: About us – The Charity Commission
- A statutory inquiry is a legal power that allows the Commission to formally investigate regulatory concerns within a charity, charities, or class of charities. Generally, we open an inquiry where we have regulatory concerns that there is, has been, or that there is the potential for misconduct and/ or mismanagement in the administration of a charity. Find out more at How the Charity Commission investigates charities – GOV.UK (www.gov.uk).
