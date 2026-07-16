Regulator investigates sports charity over concerns about financial management and conflicts of interest

The Charity Commission has opened a statutory inquiry into Staffordshire Winter Sports Club.

Staffordshire Winter Sports Club is a sports charity which operates multiple ice rinks. Its objects include the promotion of community participation in healthy recreation through sport and physical fitness. It was registered with the Commission in 2012.

The Commission opened a regulatory compliance case into the charity in October 2025 following concerns raised with it relating to the charity’s governance, financial management, and independence. Concerns have also been raised relating to the charity’s ice rink pricing and the ability of the public to access its services.

Following an initial assessment of these concerns, which included a review of the charity’s bank transactions, the Commission has now escalated its engagement to a statutory inquiry.

The inquiry will examine the extent to which the trustees are complying or have complied with their legal duties in respect of the administration, governance and management of the charity, with particular regard to the extent to which:

the trustees have acted in accordance with their legal duties, with particular regard to the charity’s financial management, related party transactions and conflicts of interest and/or loyalty

there has been any unauthorised private benefit to the trustees and/or connected parties

the charity is furthering its charitable objects for the public benefit

any failings or weaknesses identified in the administration of the charity are a result of misconduct and/or mismanagement by the trustees

The Commission may extend the scope of the inquiry if additional regulatory issues emerge.

It is the Commission’s usual policy, after it has concluded an inquiry, to publish a report detailing the issues examined, any action taken, and the inquiry’s outcomes.

Notes for Editors:

The Charity Commission is the independent, non-ministerial government department that registers and regulates charities in England and Wales. Its ambition is to be an expert regulator that is fair, balanced, and independent so that charity can thrive. The Commission has a wide range of regulatory powers which it can use to support charities and protect charitable assets. Further information about the Charity Commission and its work is available at The Charity Commission - GOV.UK.

On 8 June 2026, the Charity Commission opened a statutory inquiry into the charity under section 46 of the Charities Act 2011(‘the Act’) as a result of its regulatory concerns that there is or has been misconduct and / or mismanagement in the administration of the charity.

A statutory inquiry is a legal power enabling the Commission to formally investigate matters of regulatory concern within a charity and to use protective powers to protect the charity and its beneficiaries, assets, or reputation. The Commission has not reached any conclusions and the opening of the inquiry is not a finding of wrongdoing.

The Commission also announced a separate statutory inquiry into Bison in the Community (registered charity 1149297). The charities have trustees in common.

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