Regulator investigates supported housing charity over financial concerns
The Charity Commission has opened a statutory inquiry into Emerge.
The charity provides accommodation and support for people suffering the effects of substance abuse in Bristol.
In November 2023, Emerge was placed into the regulator’s double defaulter’s class inquiry, after the charity failed to submit required accounts and annual returns for multiple financial years.
During this process, additional serious governance and financial concerns emerged.
The inquiry will examine the following charity regulatory issues:
- the extent to which the trustees have acted in accordance with their legal duties, in particular the duties to ensure the charity is accountable, to act in accordance with the charity’s governing document, to manage the charity’s resources responsibly and to act in the charity’s best interests
- the extent to which any failings or weaknesses identified in the administration of the charity are a result of misconduct and/or mismanagement by the trustees
The scope of the inquiry may be extended if additional regulatory issues emerge during the Commission’s investigation.
Notes to editors
- The Charity Commission is the independent, non-ministerial government department that registers and regulates charities in England and Wales. Its ambition is to be an expert regulator that is fair, balanced, and independent so that charity can thrive. This ambition will help to create and sustain an environment where charities further build public trust and ultimately fulfil their essential role in enhancing lives and strengthening society. Read further information about what the Commission does
- The charity was placed into the Double Defaulter Class Inquiry on 29 November 2023 as it failed to submit its annual accounts, annual returns, and trustees’ annual reports on time as required. The double defaulters class inquiry is for those charities that are in default of their legal duty to file annual reports, accounts and returns for two or more years in the last five years.
- On 22 July 2025, the Charity Commission opened a statutory inquiry into the charity under section 46 of the Charities Act 2011 as a result of regulatory concerns that there is or has been misconduct and/or mismanagement in the administration of the charity.
- A statutory inquiry is a legal power enabling the Commission to formally investigate matters of regulatory concern within a charity and to use protective powers for the benefit of the charity and its beneficiaries, assets, or reputation.
- The Commission does not investigate criminal allegations which are matters for relevant prosecuting authorities.
Original article link: https://www.gov.uk/government/news/regulator-investigates-supported-housing-charity-over-financial-concerns
