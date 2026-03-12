Charity Commission
Regulator investigates Surrey charity after concerns over private benefit and financial mismanagement
The Charity Commission has opened a statutory inquiry into the Allen Trust (charity number: 1146388)
The Commission began engaging with the charity after its accounts for the financial year ended March 2024 showed a balance owed to the charity of over £900,000, which was a loan between the charity and a family member of a trustee.
The original loan was made in April 2018 and was due to be repaid in full (with interest) within three years. The trustees have confirmed to the Commission that the loan was extended in 2021 for an additional period of five years, with full repayment due in the coming months. It is not clear that the decision to make this loan, or extend its terms, was in the best interests of the charity.
During the course of this engagement, other serious financial concerns came to light, including evidence of other possible private trustee benefits and concerns around governance and unmanaged conflicts of interest.
The inquiry will examine the extent to which the trustees are complying with their legal duties in respect to the administration, governance and management of the charity, and in particular:
- the financial management of the charity
- whether there has been any unauthorised private benefit to the trustees and/or connected parties including whether conflicts of interest have been properly managed
- the trustees’ decision making in relation to making unsecured loans
- whether the trustees have complied with their governing document
The scope of the inquiry may be extended if additional regulatory issues emerge during the Commission’s investigation.
It is the Commission’s policy, after it has concluded an inquiry, to publish a report detailing the issues examined, any action taken, and the inquiry’s outcomes.
Notes for Editors:
- The Charity Commission is the independent, non-ministerial government department that registers and regulates charities in England and Wales. Its ambition is to be an expert regulator that is fair, balanced, and independent so that charity can thrive. This ambition will help to create and sustain an environment where charities further build public trust and ultimately fulfil their essential role in enhancing lives and strengthening society. Read further information about what the Commission does.
- On 27 January 2026, the Charity Commission opened a statutory inquiry into the charity under section 46 of the Charities Act 2011 as a result of its regulatory concerns that there is or has been misconduct and / or mismanagement in the administration of the charity.
- A statutory inquiry is a legal power enabling the Commission to formally investigate matters of regulatory concern within a charity and to use protective powers for the benefit of the charity and its beneficiaries, assets, or reputation.
