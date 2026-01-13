Regulator investigates theatre company over governance concerns

The Charity Commission has opened a statutory inquiry into Titchfield Festival Theatre Limited.

The charity is based in Fareham and has charitable purposes including the advancement of the dramatic arts.

The Commission engaged with the charity in May 2024 to assess a complaint about the charity’s activities.

During the course of this engagement, further concerns came to the regulator’s attention relating to its accounting information, outstanding accounts and potential unmanaged conflicts of interest. As a result, the Commission has escalated its engagement with the charity to a statutory inquiry.

The inquiry, which opened on 27 November 2025, will examine the administration, governance, and management of the charity and in particular:

the trustees’ compliance with their statutory accounting and reporting responsibilities

the financial controls and financial management of the charity

the trustees’ decision making including their management of potential conflicts of interest in relation to related party transactions

whether there has been any unauthorised private benefit to the trustees and/or connected parties

the trustees’ oversight and management of the charity’s relationships with connected entities.

The Commission may extend the scope of the inquiry if additional regulatory issues emerge.

It is the Commission’s policy, after it has concluded an inquiry, to publish a report detailing the issues examined, any action taken, and the inquiry’s outcomes.

