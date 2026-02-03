Regulator investigates York-based charity over concerns about its financial controls

The Charity Commission has opened a statutory inquiry into The Micklegate Ecclesiastical Trust.

The charity is located in York, and its objects include furthering the religious and other charitable work of the Church of England in the area of benefit, including through the repair and maintenance of churches.

In July 2025, the Commission launched an inquiry into The Parochial Church Council of the Ecclesiastical Parish of Holy Trinity With St. John, Micklegate and St. Martin Cum Gregory, York which is ongoing. During the course of this inquiry, The Micklegate Ecclesiastical Trust came to the Commission’s attention as the two charities had a number of trustees in common.

The Micklegate Ecclesiastical Trust has failed to submit its accounts for the financial years ended 31 December 2024 and 31 December 2023, and financial information that has been submitted for financial year ended 31 December 2022 has raised concerns regarding related party transactions.

The inquiry, which opened on 7 January 2026, will examine the administration, governance, and management of the charity and in particular:

the trustees’ compliance with their legal obligations for the content, preparation and filing of the charity’s accounts and annual returns

the financial management of the charity including whether the charity has appropriate and robust financial controls in place

the management of potential conflicts of interest and connected party transactions, and whether there has been any unauthorised personal benefit

The Commission may extend the scope of the inquiry if additional regulatory issues emerge.

It is the Commission’s policy, after it has concluded an inquiry, to publish a report detailing the issues examined, any action taken, and the inquiry’s outcomes.

Notes for Editors:

The Charity Commission is the independent, non-ministerial government department that registers and regulates charities in England and Wales. Its ambition is to be an expert regulator that is fair, balanced, and independent so that charity can thrive. The Commission has a wide range of regulatory powers which it can use to support charities and protect charitable assets. Further information about the Charity Commission and its work is available at The Charity Commission - GOV.UK.

On 7 January 2026 the Charity Commission opened a statutory inquiry into the charity under section 46 of the Charities Act 2011 as a result of its regulatory concerns that there is or has been misconduct and/ or mismanagement in the administration of the charity.

A statutory inquiry is a legal power enabling the Commission to formally investigate matters of regulatory concern within a charity and to use protective powers for the benefit of the charity and its beneficiaries, assets, or reputation.

Press office

Email pressenquiries@charitycommission.gov.uk

Out of hours press office contact number: 07785 748787

Related content

Collection