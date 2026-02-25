Regulator launches a statutory inquiry into William Blake House Northants

The charity, which is based in Towcester, Northamptonshire, was set up to provide residential care, support and activities for young adults with learning disabilities. It was registered in 2001 and runs four care homes in the county.

Financial and governance concerns about the charity were raised with the Commission in November 2025, prompting the regulator to open a compliance case.

The regulator is now escalating its engagement to a statutory inquiry after determining there are serious concerns around possible financial mismanagement which require a formal investigation. This includes a £1.5m debt to HMRC; late filing of accounts; possible unmanaged conflicts of interest and potential unauthorised benefit.

The inquiry will examine the extent to which the trustees are complying with their legal duties in respect to the administration, governance and management of the charity, and in particular:

The financial management of the charity including whether the charity has appropriate and robust financial controls in place Whether any of the charity’s property has been or is at risk The management of potential conflicts of interest and connected party transactions, and whether there has been any unauthorised personal benefit The trustees’ compliance with the charity’s governing document.

The scope of the inquiry may be extended if additional regulatory issues emerge.

It is the Commission’s policy, after it has concluded an inquiry, to publish a report detailing the issues examined, any action taken, and the inquiry’s outcomes.

