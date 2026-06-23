Regulator launches inquiry into healthcare charity over safeguarding and financial concerns

The Charity Commission has opened a statutory inquiry into St Andrew’s Healthcare (registered charity 1104951).

St Andrew’s Healthcare is a charitable provider of specialist mental healthcare. It was registered with the Charity Commission in 2004.

In August 2025, in line with the Commission’s published guidance, the charity submitted a serious incident report, concerning potential mistreatment of patients at the charity’s Northampton site which it had referred to the police for investigation. The charity subsequently updated its report with further developments.

In March 2026, the Commission opened a regulatory compliance case into St Andrew’s Healthcare to assess concerns about the oversight of safeguarding provision by the trustees of the charity, the financial viability of the charity and the wider governance, management and administration of the charity by its trustees.

Due to these ongoing concerns, the regulator has now escalated its engagement with the charity to a statutory inquiry.

The inquiry will examine the extent to which the trustees are complying or have complied with their legal duties in respect of the administration, governance and management of the charity, with particular regard to:

the extent to which the current trustees are engaging and cooperating with relevant regulators, including the Care Quality Commission (CQC) and NHS England

the adequacy of governance processes which currently oversee the charity, and the extent to which these can address ongoing concerns, including those related to safeguarding, the provision of care and financial oversight

the future viability/status of the charity and issues related to any proposed changes to its structure, objects and functions

the extent of any reputational harm caused to the charity

The Commission may extend the scope of the inquiry if additional regulatory issues emerge.

It is the Commission’s usual policy, after it has concluded an inquiry, to publish a report detailing the issues examined, any action taken, and the inquiry’s outcomes.

Notes for Editors:

The Charity Commission is the independent, non-ministerial government department that registers and regulates charities in England and Wales. Its ambition is to be an expert regulator that is fair, balanced, and independent so that charity can thrive. The Commission has a wide range of regulatory powers which it can use to support charities and protect charitable assets. Further information about the Charity Commission and its work is available at The Charity Commission - GOV.UK.

On 29 April 2026, the Charity Commission opened a statutory inquiry into the charity under section 46 of the Charities Act 2011(‘the Act’) as a result of its regulatory concerns that there is or has been misconduct and / or mismanagement in the administration of the charity.

A statutory inquiry is a legal power enabling the Commission to formally investigate matters of regulatory concern within a charity and to use protective powers to protect the charity and its beneficiaries, assets, or reputation. The Commission has not reached any conclusions and the opening of the inquiry is not a finding of wrongdoing.

The Commission does not investigate criminal allegations which are matters for the police.

The Commission has an important, but specific and limited role with regards to safeguarding. Our focus is on the conduct of trustees and the steps they take to protect beneficiaries, employees, volunteers and others who come into contact with the charity through its work.

Some charities are regulated by other bodies in parallel with the Commission. St Andrew’s Healthcare is also regulated by the Care Quality Commission (CQC).

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