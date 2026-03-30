Charity Commission
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Regulator launches inquiry into international children’s charity over serious safeguarding concerns
The Charity Commission is investigating CISV International Ltd (charity number: 1073308) and has appointed an Interim Manager to the charity.
The charity was set up to further education in the international understanding of children and to shape their development, with a focus on peace. It offers educational activities for children, including international camps, through a federation of nearly 70 national associations with over 200 chapters or local groups.
In February 2026, the charity submitted a serious incident report relating to the charity’s safeguarding practices, in line with the Commission’s published guidance.
The report raised several serious concerns about the charity’s safeguarding policies and procedures, and its inability to enforce compliance by member associations. Due to the nature of these concerns, the Commission has escalated its engagement to a statutory inquiry.
The inquiry will examine the extent to which the charity’s trustees are complying with their legal duties in respect of the administration, governance, including safeguarding, and management of their charity in particular:
- whether the trustees have adequate strategic oversight of the charity and its activities
- whether the charity has systems in place to identify, assess and manage risks to beneficiaries
- the extent to which there has been any misconduct and / or mismanagement by the trustees.
The scope of the inquiry can be extended if additional regulatory issues emerge.
Emma Moody of Womble Bond Dickinson has been appointed as Interim Manager of the charity while it is under inquiry. She will be responsible for matters relating to safeguarding. During this time, trustees are not permitted to make decisions or take actions relating to safeguarding. Trustees must cooperate fully with the Interim Manager and their team throughout this process.
It is the Commission’s policy, after it has concluded an inquiry, to publish a report detailing the issues examined, any action taken, and the inquiry’s outcomes.
Notes to editors
- The Charity Commission is the independent, non-ministerial government department that registers and regulates charities in England and Wales. Its ambition is to be an expert regulator that is fair, balanced, and independent so that charity can thrive. This ambition will help to create and sustain an environment where charities further build public trust and ultimately fulfil their essential role in enhancing lives and strengthening society. Read further information about what the Commission does.
- On 20 February 2026, the Charity Commission opened a statutory inquiry into the charity under section 46 of the Charities Act 2011 as a result of its regulatory concerns that there is or has been misconduct and / or mismanagement in the administration of the charity.
- A statutory inquiry is a legal power enabling the Commission to formally investigate matters of regulatory concern within a charity and to use protective powers for the benefit of the charity and its beneficiaries, assets, or reputation.
- On 23 March 2026, the inquiry exercised the Commission’s power to appoint an Interim Manager by Order under section 76(3)(g) of the Charities Act 2011 to oversee the administration of the charity in relation to safeguarding, to the exclusion of any trustees. However, the trustees continue to be responsible for the wider management of the charity.
- Information about the Charity Commission’s appointment of Interim Managers can be found on GOV.UK: When and how the Charity Commission appoints Interim Managers - GOV.UK
- Reports of previous inquiries are available on GOV.UK.
- The Commission publishes a range of guidance for trustees, including on safeguarding responsibilities and on what happens when the Commission opens an inquiry.
Original article link: https://www.gov.uk/government/news/regulator-launches-inquiry-into-international-childrens-charity-over-serious-safeguarding-concerns
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