Regulator launches inquiry into international children’s charity over serious safeguarding concerns

The Charity Commission is investigating CISV International Ltd (charity number: 1073308) and has appointed an Interim Manager to the charity.

The charity was set up to further education in the international understanding of children and to shape their development, with a focus on peace. It offers educational activities for children, including international camps, through a federation of nearly 70 national associations with over 200 chapters or local groups.

In February 2026, the charity submitted a serious incident report relating to the charity’s safeguarding practices, in line with the Commission’s published guidance.

The report raised several serious concerns about the charity’s safeguarding policies and procedures, and its inability to enforce compliance by member associations. Due to the nature of these concerns, the Commission has escalated its engagement to a statutory inquiry.

The inquiry will examine the extent to which the charity’s trustees are complying with their legal duties in respect of the administration, governance, including safeguarding, and management of their charity in particular:

whether the trustees have adequate strategic oversight of the charity and its activities

whether the charity has systems in place to identify, assess and manage risks to beneficiaries

the extent to which there has been any misconduct and / or mismanagement by the trustees.

The scope of the inquiry can be extended if additional regulatory issues emerge.

Emma Moody of Womble Bond Dickinson has been appointed as Interim Manager of the charity while it is under inquiry. She will be responsible for matters relating to safeguarding. During this time, trustees are not permitted to make decisions or take actions relating to safeguarding. Trustees must cooperate fully with the Interim Manager and their team throughout this process.

It is the Commission’s policy, after it has concluded an inquiry, to publish a report detailing the issues examined, any action taken, and the inquiry’s outcomes.

Notes to editors