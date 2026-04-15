Charity Commission
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Regulator launches inquiry into Liverpool charity and freezes bank accounts
The Charity Commission, the regulator of charities in England and Wales, has opened a statutory inquiry into Dovecot and Princess Drive Community Association (registered charity number 1064490).
As a protective measure, the regulator has also frozen the charity’s bank accounts due to financial and governance concerns.
The charity was set up to benefit the local community by bringing together statutory authorities, voluntary organisations and residents in a common effort to, amongst other things, advance education, to protect health and relieve poverty. It was registered as a charity in 1997.
Information obtained by the Commission through its regulatory compliance work suggests the charity’s property may be at risk.
The regulator’s initial investigations have been unable to confirm who, if anyone, is currently acting as a trustee of the charity.
As part of the inquiry, the Commission is appealing to the local community to come forward with any information they may have about who is running the charity. Anyone with information should submit this via the regulator’s online ‘raising concerns’ form.
Scope of the inquiry
The inquiry will examine the administration, governance and management of the charity and in particular:
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whether the charity has a sufficient number of trustees who are willing and capable of managing it in accordance with its governing document
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whether any misconduct or mismanagement led to financial losses for the charity
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conflicts of interest and connected party transactions
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whether false and misleading information has been submitted to the Commission, and
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compliance with legal obligations for the content, preparation and filing of the charity’s accounts and other information or returns.
The scope of the inquiry can be extended if additional regulatory issues emerge.
It is the Commission’s policy, after it has concluded an inquiry, to publish a report detailing the issues examined, any action taken, and the inquiry’s outcomes.
Notes to editors
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The Charity Commission is the independent, non-ministerial government department that registers and regulates charities in England and Wales. Its ambition is to be an expert regulator that is fair, balanced, and independent so that charity can thrive. This ambition will help to create and sustain an environment where charities further build public trust and ultimately fulfil their essential role in enhancing lives and strengthening society. Read further information about what the Commission does.
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On 11 February 2026 , the Charity Commission opened a statutory inquiry into the charity under section 46 of the Charities Act 2011 as a result of its regulatory concerns that there is or has been misconduct and / or mismanagement in the administration of the charity.
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A statutory inquiry is a legal power enabling the Commission to formally investigate matters of regulatory concern within a charity and to use protective powers for the benefit of the charity and its beneficiaries, assets, or reputation.
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Reports of previous inquiries are available on GOV.UK.
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The Commission publishes a range of guidance for trustees, and on what happens when the Commission opens an inquiry.
Original article link: https://www.gov.uk/government/news/regulator-launches-inquiry-into-liverpool-charity-and-freezes-bank-accounts
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