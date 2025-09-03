Charity Commission
Regulator launches investigation into foodbank over concerns the charity cannot account for its use of funds
The Charity Commission has opened a statutory inquiry to assess concerns about Knowsley Foodbank.
The inquiry is investigating the circumstances that led to a major grant funder terminating its relationship with the charity and concerns about whether it has been managed in accordance with its governing document.
Knowsley Foodbank was set up to prevent and relieve poverty in Knowsley and the surrounding area through the operation of a foodbank and community store offering food, essential items and linked support, services and advice to individuals and families in financial need.
The regulator started engaging with the charity in June 2025 after allegations were made regarding information submitted by the charity to one of its grant providers.
Information obtained by the Commission through its compliance work indicated further regulatory concerns that require assessment, including payments to a non-charitable company and the accuracy of information the charity submitted to the Commission.
The inquiry into Knowsley Foodbank will examine the administration, governance and management of the charity and in particular:
- whether the charity has a sufficient number of trustees who are both willing and capable of managing it in accordance with its governing document
- financial management and whether funds have been properly expended in accordance with the charity’s governing document and can be accounted for
- conflicts of interest and connected party transactions
- whether false and misleading information has been submitted to the Commission
The Commission may extend the scope of the inquiry if additional regulatory issues emerge.
It is the Commission’s policy, after it has concluded an inquiry, to publish a report detailing the issues examined, any action taken, and the inquiry’s outcomes.
The Charity Commission is the independent, non-ministerial government department that registers and regulates charities in England and Wales.
On 30 July 2025, the Charity Commission opened a statutory inquiry into the charity under section 46 of the Charities Act 2011 (“the Act”) as a result of its regulatory concerns that there is or has been misconduct and/ or mismanagement in the administration of the charity.
A statutory inquiry is a legal power enabling the Commission to formally investigate matters of regulatory concern within a charity and to use protective powers for the benefit of the charity and its beneficiaries, assets, or reputation.
