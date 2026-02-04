Regulator launches investigation into football charity over financial concerns

The Charity Commission has opened a statutory inquiry into Lutterworth Athletic Football Club (registered charity number: 1175765)

Lutterworth Athletic Football Club was registered in 2017 to promote community participation in healthy recreation for the benefit of people in Lutterworth, in Leicestershire, primarily through local community football.

The Commission’s concerns first arose after the charity was identified as repeatedly non-compliant with its filing duties.

The charity entered the regulator’s double defaulter class inquiry in 2024 after failing to submit accounts for 2022 and 2023. Whilst the charity submitted these accounts during the class inquiry, the charity again defaulted on its accounts for 2024 which remain significantly overdue.

The regulator has escalated its engagement by launching a standalone statutory inquiry into the charity after bank analysis identified a number of additional concerns.

The inquiry will examine the extent to which the trustees are complying or have complied with their legal duties in respect of the administration, governance and management of the charity, with particular regard to:

the trustees’ compliance with the statutory accounting and reporting responsibilities

the financial controls and financial management of the charity.

the trustees’ compliance with the charity’s governing document.

whether there has been any unauthorised private benefit to the trustees and/or connected parties including whether conflicts of interest have been properly managed.

The scope of the inquiry may be extended if additional regulatory issues emerge.

It is the Commission’s usual policy, after it has concluded an inquiry, to publish a report detailing the issues examined, any action taken, and the inquiry’s outcomes.

Notes to Editors

The Charity Commission is the independent, non-ministerial government department that registers and regulates charities in England and Wales. Its ambition is to be an expert regulator that is fair, balanced, and independent so that charity can thrive. This ambition will help to create and sustain an environment where charities further build public trust and ultimately fulfil their essential role in enhancing lives and strengthening society. Read further information about what the Commission does. On 7 January 2026, the Charity Commission opened a statutory inquiry into the charity under section 46 of the Charities Act 2011. A statutory inquiry is a legal power enabling the Commission to formally investigate matters of regulatory concern within a charity and to use protective powers to protect the charity and its beneficiaries, assets, or reputation. The Commission has not reached any conclusions and the opening of the inquiry is not a finding of wrongdoing. Reports of previous inquiries are available on GOV.UK. The Commission has published guidance for charities under inquiry: Statutory inquiries into charities: guidance for charities - GOV.UK

