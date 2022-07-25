Regulator opens inquiry into air ambulance charity after trustees cannot provide evidence for all of its expenditure

The Charity Commission has opened a statutory inquiry into the Air Ambulance Foundation UK (1155345), after its trustees failed to provide evidence that all funds have been expended in furtherance of its purposes.

The charity aims to provide financial support to air ambulance services throughout England and Wales.

Using its regulatory powers, the Commission assessed the charity’s banking records and asked the trustees to evidence how certain payments were in furtherance of its objects. When they failed to do so the regulator opened the inquiry and used its powers to protect the Charity’s assets by freezing the charity’s bank account.

The inquiry will examine the administration, governance and management of the charity, in particular:

Whether the trustees can fully account for the charity’s expenditure, If expenditure has been in furtherance of the charity’s objects.

The Commission may extend the scope of the inquiry if additional issues emerge.

The Charity Commission is the independent, non-ministerial government department that registers and regulates charities in England and Wales. Its purpose is to ensure charity can thrive and inspire trust so that people can improve lives and strengthen society. The Commission has not made any conclusions and the opening of the inquiry is not a finding of wrongdoing. Air Ambulance Foundation UK (1155345) is not linked to the Association of Air Ambulances (1161153), also known as ‘Air Ambulances UK’. We have no regulatory engagement with the Association of Air Ambulances.

