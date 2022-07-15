Regulator opens inquiry into Cornish charity over safeguarding concerns

The Charity Commission has opened an inquiry into Devon and Cornwall Autistic Community Trust, also known as ‘Spectrum’.

The regulator is concerned that the trustees may have failed to fulfil their legal duties and responsibilities under charity law, following several highly critical inspections of the charity’s facilities by Care Quality Commission (CQC).

The CQC’s inspections of the charity’s adult care facilities found five to be inadequate and eight requiring improvement.

The trustees have failed to take sufficient action to address all of the concerns raised by the CQC. This has raised regulatory concerns about how the trustees are managing the charity. The Commission’s inquiry will investigate whether there has been misconduct and/or mismanagement in the administration and governance of the charity.

The inquiry will examine:

The trustees’ response and decision making in relation to the safeguarding concerns which have been raised by statutory and/or regulatory bodies. Whether the trustees had complied and fulfilled their duties under charity law with particular regard to having sufficient oversight of safeguarding arrangements within the charity.

The Commission may extend the scope of the inquiry if additional issues emerge.

