Regulator opens inquiry into Cornish charity over safeguarding concerns
The Charity Commission has opened an inquiry into Devon and Cornwall Autistic Community Trust, also known as ‘Spectrum’.
The regulator is concerned that the trustees may have failed to fulfil their legal duties and responsibilities under charity law, following several highly critical inspections of the charity’s facilities by Care Quality Commission (CQC).
The CQC’s inspections of the charity’s adult care facilities found five to be inadequate and eight requiring improvement.
The trustees have failed to take sufficient action to address all of the concerns raised by the CQC. This has raised regulatory concerns about how the trustees are managing the charity. The Commission’s inquiry will investigate whether there has been misconduct and/or mismanagement in the administration and governance of the charity.
The inquiry will examine:
- The trustees’ response and decision making in relation to the safeguarding concerns which have been raised by statutory and/or regulatory bodies.
- Whether the trustees had complied and fulfilled their duties under charity law with particular regard to having sufficient oversight of safeguarding arrangements within the charity.
The Commission may extend the scope of the inquiry if additional issues emerge.
Notes to Editors
- The Commission is not a safeguarding regulator and, therefore, any substantive safeguarding matters will be investigated by the appropriate regulator and/or police as appropriate.
- The Charity Commission is the independent, non-ministerial government department that registers and regulates charities in England and Wales. Its purpose is to ensure charity can thrive and inspire trust so that people can improve lives and strengthen society.
- The Commission has not made any conclusions and the opening of the inquiry is not a finding of wrongdoing.
Original article link: https://www.gov.uk/government/news/regulator-opens-inquiry-into-cornish-charity-over-safeguarding-concerns
