Regulator opens inquiry into legal charity over concerns about the continued involvement of a disqualified trustee
The Charity Commission has opened a statutory inquiry into JAFLAS (1142202), after concerns that a disqualified individual was still acting as a trustee.
JAFLAS provides free legal advice to those experiencing financial hardship.
The Commission’s engagement began when a former trustee of the charity, Dr Alan Blacker, was automatically disqualified from acting as a trustee or a senior manager. However, as of July 2022, Dr Blacker was still listed as a director of the charity and as being a person of significant control on Companies House records (the charity is a charitable company and is therefore also registered with Companies House).
The inquiry will examine the administration, governance and management of the Charity and in particular:
- whether a disqualified individual has continued to play a role in the charity – acting whilst disqualified has both criminal and civil consequences
- the trustees’ response to the automatic disqualification of a trustee and their decision-making regarding that individual’s continued involvement in the charity
- whether the charity’s objects are being met and the charity is operating for the public benefit
- the trustees’ compliance with their legal obligations for the content, preparation and submission of the charity’s accounts, and other information and or returns.
The Commission may extend the scope of the inquiry if additional issues emerge.
The Charity Commission is the independent, non-ministerial government department that registers and regulates charities in England and Wales. Its purpose is to ensure charity can thrive and inspire trust so that people can improve lives and strengthen society.
The Commission has not made any conclusions and the opening of the inquiry is not a finding of wrongdoing.
Individuals who are automatically disqualified from trusteeship can apply to the Commission for a waiver. Dr Blacker applied for such waiver, and was rejected. He appealed this rejection to the Charity Tribunal, and lost that appeal.
The charity does not have an official connection with HM Armed Forces.
