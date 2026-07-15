Regulator opens inquiry into sports charity over concerns about financial management and conflicts of interest

The Charity Commission has opened a statutory inquiry into Bison in the Community.

Bison in the Community is a Staffordshire-based sports charity which operates multiple ice rinks. Its objects include the promotion of community participation in healthy recreation through sport and physical fitness. It was registered with the Commission in 2012.

The Commission opened a regulatory compliance case into the charity in October 2025 following concerns raised with it relating to the charity’s governance, financial management, and independence. Concerns have also been raised relating to the charity’s ice rink pricing and the ability of the public to access its services.

Following an initial assessment of these concerns, which included a review of the charity’s bank transactions, the Commission has now escalated its engagement to a statutory inquiry.

The inquiry will examine the extent to which the trustees are complying or have complied with their legal duties in respect of the administration, governance and management of the charity, in particular the extent to which:

the trustees have acted in accordance with their legal duties, with particular regard to the charity’s financial management, related party transactions and conflicts of interest and/or loyalty

there has been any unauthorised private benefit to the trustees and/or connected parties

the charity is furthering its charitable objects for the public benefit

any failings or weaknesses identified in the administration of the charity are a result of misconduct and/or mismanagement by the trustees

The Commission may extend the scope of the inquiry if additional regulatory issues emerge.

It is the Commission’s usual policy, after it has concluded an inquiry, to publish a report detailing the issues examined, any action taken, and the inquiry’s outcomes.

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