Regulator opens next phase of investigation into 105 charities connected to company cashing cheques
The Charity Commission has announced the next 10 charities entering a class inquiry it opened in May 2025.
Earlier this year, the Charity Commission for England and Wales announced a statutory class inquiry into a group of charities where there is evidence that they have issued cheques which were then exchanged for cash.
Following an unannounced visit by HMRC to a company in Hackney, 105 charities were found to have cashed cheques with it to a value of £22 million between December 2021 and March 2023.
In May 2025 the Commission announced the inquiry and the details of first 10 charities entered into it.
The Commission has now extended this inquiry to include the following 10 charities:
- Ezer Viznitz Foundation (1161881)
- Satmar Nursery Trust (292614)
- Lehachyos (1170523)
- Dover Sholem Community Trust (1138710)
- Friends of Yeshiva Daas Sholem Shotz (1070789)
- Vyoel Moshe Charitable Trust (327054)
- The Z.S.V. Trust (1063860)
- United Talmudical Associates Ltd (291834)
- Forty Limited (1039036)
- Bnois Jerusalem Schools (312568)
Using powers available to the Commission during an inquiry, the regulator will determine the facts around how these charities have transferred funds. It will also investigate how trustees had oversight of what happened to funds exchanged for the cheques, and if this cash has been used properly to support what the charities were set up to do. The Commission will seek to establish how trustees determined that these financial transactions were in their charity’s best interests.
The regulator has issued an immediate order to temporarily stop any of the charities under inquiry from issuing cheques without its prior consent.
The scope of the inquiry may also be extended if additional regulatory issues emerge during the Commission’s investigation.
- The Charity Commission is the independent, non-ministerial government department that registers and regulates charities in England and Wales. Its ambition is to be an expert regulator that is fair, balanced, and independent so that charity can thrive. This ambition will help to create and sustain an environment where charities further build public trust and ultimately fulfil their essential role in enhancing lives and strengthening society. Find out more: About us - The Charity Commission - GOV.UK
- A statutory inquiry is a legal power enabling the Commission to formally investigate matters of regulatory concern within a charity, or class of charities and to use protective powers for the benefit of the charity and its beneficiaries, assets, or reputation. An inquiry will investigate and establish the facts of the case so that the Commission can determine the extent of any misconduct and/or mismanagement; the extent of the risk to the charity, its work, property, beneficiaries, employees or volunteers; and decide what action is needed to resolve the concerns.
- The Commission published a press release on gov.uk to announce the first tranche of charities which entered the class inquiry.
- The latest charities entered the inquiry in July and August 2025.
