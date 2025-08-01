Office of Rail and Road
|Printable version
Regulator: Passenger train performance on the High Speed 1 network improves, but action needed on management of lifts and escalators
The high speed route from London to the Channel Tunnel, operated by London St. Pancras High Speed, saw significantly improved train performance in the latest reporting year alongside increases in traffic volumes, the Office of Rail and Road said recently (30 July) in its annual report on London St. Pancras High Speed. However, the regulator has required the company to improve how it manages its assets, including lifts and escalators, where issues persist.
London St. Pancras High Speed reduced the number of services it delayed to around one in every 400 train services between April 2024 and March 2025, down from around three in every 400 services in the previous year. The average delay per train was 4.2 seconds, around one third of the average delay compared to the year before. This is despite traffic volumes increasing by 8% overall.
Performance issues are now being dominated by low likelihood, high impact incidents, which included a major points failure and two external power supply disruptions in the latest year. The regulator is urging London St. Pancras High Speed to review how it recovers from major incidents.
The regulator is also requiring London St. Pancras High Speed to improve its management of station assets, specifically lifts and escalators. One significant incident at Ebbsfleet International Station highlighted by the regulator’s report saw two members of the public needing hospital attention. Meanwhile, across its infrastructure portfolio, better forecasting of asset condition is needed, as well as increased preparedness for extreme weather-related risks.
In its recent Final Determination for PR24, ORR required London St. Pancras High Speed to accelerate improvements to its management of assets, including lifts and escalators. The regulator has told the company that it will continue to monitor this area closely.
Feras Alshaker, Director, Planning and Performance, recently said:
"London St. Pancras High Speed continues to deliver a good experience for its users overall, with reliability and punctuality much higher than the mainline network. As the high speed line nears two decades of operation, it is important that London St. Pancras High Speed learns lessons from its own and other networks to sustain these high levels of performance as its assets age."
Notes to Editors
- The Office of Rail and Road (ORR) is the independent economic and safety regulator for Great Britain’s railways, and also has regulatory powers to hold National Highways to account. It has duties to regulate London St. Pancras Highspeed under lease agreements that the company holds with the Secretary of State for Transport.
- About the high speed network:
- The HS1 network is a 109km high-speed rail line that connects London St. Pancras through Kent to the Channel Tunnel.
- There are four stations on the line: London St. Pancras, Stratford International, Ebbsfleet International and Ashford International.
- The network is currently used by domestic SouthEastern ‘Javelin’ services between London and Kent and within Kent; and Eurostar passenger trains.
Related links
Annual Report on London St Pancras Highspeed 2024 to 2025
Original article link: https://www.orr.gov.uk/search-news/regulator-passenger-train-performance-high-speed-1-network-improves-action-needed
Latest News from
Office of Rail and Road
ORR approves limited new passenger services on East Coast Main Line from December 202529/07/2025 16:15:00
The Office of Rail and Road (ORR) has approved some additional services from December 2025 for three open access operators, extending or adding to their existing services on the East Coast Main Line (ECML).
ORR: National Highways must lock in the good progress of last decade as it gears up to deliver next Road Period21/07/2025 13:15:00
National Highways has delivered significant improvements for road users in the second road period (RP2 2020 - 2025), says the Office of Rail and Road (ORR), but the company must learn lessons from missed commitments to deliver better performance in the next Road Period.
ORR: Network Rail delivering efficiently, but cost pressures remain and industry must keep focus on safety throughout rail reform18/07/2025 15:10:00
The Office of Rail and Road (ORR) has delivered its assessment of Great Britain’s railway in its annual reports released yesterday (Thursday 17 July).
Rail regulator rejects West Coast Main Line applications due to insufficient capacity03/07/2025 15:15:15
The Office of Rail and Road (ORR) has rejected applications from three companies seeking track access contracts with Network Rail to run services on the West Coast Main Line (WCML).
Together we Engineer: Celebrating International Women in Engineering Day 2025 Part 227/06/2025 15:15:15
International Women in Engineering Day (INWED) International Women in Engineering Day (INWED) this year celebrates 'Together we Engineer' and the power of collaboration and diverse perspectives in tackling engineering challenges.
At your disposal: an interactive look at ORR’s land disposal decisions23/06/2025 15:15:15
A little known but vital role that ORR carries out is overseeing Network Rail’s sale of land it owns.
ORR review reveals urgent need for reform in rail fare enforcement06/06/2025 12:15:00
The rail regulator (the Office of Rail and Road) is recommending improvements to how the rail industry handles revenue protection, making it more consistent, fairer and effective after concerns were raised about how rules are enforced.
More cross-channel rail services coming down the track06/06/2025 10:15:00
The Office of Rail and Road (ORR) has written to Eurostar and new applicants seeking to run cross-channel rail services, to set out next steps for assigning access to Temple Mills International depot (TMI). Access to TMI is considered crucial to providing services from the UK to the continent.
Rail regulator calls for better use of data insights and streamlined communications to improve passenger assistance16/05/2025 10:20:00
The Office of Rail and Road has published its study into how train operators at busy rail stations communicate and record requests by passengers for assistance. The study found that a dedicated staff app has proven beneficial, but there is much more scope to use data and the technology to make further improvements for passengers.