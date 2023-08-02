Office of Rail and Road
Regulator publishes new ROGS guidance for minor and heritage railways
ORR yesterday published guidance for minor and heritage railways to help them interpret and apply the specific requirements of Railways and Other Guided Transport Systems (Safety) Regulations 2006 (ROGS).
All railways need to comply with ROGS, although some transport systems, including minor and heritage operations, can be excluded from what is required of their mainline counterparts.
However, every railway is expected to have a Safety Management System (SMS) and the new guidance published provides a summary of the ROGS requirements for SMS and how minor and heritage dutyholders may apply these to their own railways.
The regulator encourages all these operators to consider the contents of the guidance and take appropriate action.
ORR has asked for feedback on the new guidance to assist it with future revisions.
Notes to Editors
- The Office of Rail and Road (ORR) is the independent economic and safety regulator of Britain's railways. As the health and safety regulator for the rail industry, we deliver advice and enforcement to help ensure the safety of both passengers and workers.
- ORR is responsible for regulating the safety of more than 200 minor and heritage railways operating across Great Britain.
Safety Management Systems: guidance for minor and heritage railways (pdf 1.12 MB)
