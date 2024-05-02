Regulator publishes new track access dashboard to hold industry to account on efficient use of the rail network

ORR has worked with the rail industry to make the data publicly available in one location. ORR can help the rail industry make more efficient use of the rail network and support how ORR holds Network Rail and operators to account for meeting timetabling timescales.

The track access dashboard shows that for the December 2023 timetable change, 25 new requests for access to the rail network were made, and 16 were submitted after the industry deadline for publishing the timetable.

Late submission of access applications reduces the time to analyse impacts and introduces the risk of the timetable performing poorly for passengers.

ORR’s dashboard shows that for the December 2023 timetable, industry planned to use 84% of the rail network capacity, based on the industry data provided.

The regulator now expects Network Rail, existing and new train operators, to use ORR’s dashboard to improve use of the rail network through more efficient and effective service planning, introducing new services or releasing rights where they are no longer required.

Stephanie Tobyn, Director, Strategy, Policy and Reform, said: