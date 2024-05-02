Office of Rail and Road
|Printable version
Regulator publishes new track access dashboard to hold industry to account on efficient use of the rail network
Today the Office of Rail and Road (ORR) has published for the first time, the track access dashboard, an overview of how passenger and freight train operators are using the capacity available across the Britain's rail network (access rights) and how effectively the rail industry is meeting timetabling timescales.
ORR has worked with the rail industry to make the data publicly available in one location. ORR can help the rail industry make more efficient use of the rail network and support how ORR holds Network Rail and operators to account for meeting timetabling timescales.
The track access dashboard shows that for the December 2023 timetable change, 25 new requests for access to the rail network were made, and 16 were submitted after the industry deadline for publishing the timetable.
Late submission of access applications reduces the time to analyse impacts and introduces the risk of the timetable performing poorly for passengers.
ORR’s dashboard shows that for the December 2023 timetable, industry planned to use 84% of the rail network capacity, based on the industry data provided.
The regulator now expects Network Rail, existing and new train operators, to use ORR’s dashboard to improve use of the rail network through more efficient and effective service planning, introducing new services or releasing rights where they are no longer required.
Stephanie Tobyn, Director, Strategy, Policy and Reform, said:
“Efficient use of network capacity is important for an affordable railway and robust timetables are fundamental if passengers are going to be able to travel with confidence.
“We’ve worked with the rail industry to increase clarity and transparency in these important areas and in doing so, we’re supporting improvement in how rail network capacity is used and timetables are planned in the interest of passengers.”
Notes to editor
- Rail access rights planning and use: 10 December 2023 timetable change
- Track access dashboard
- The Office of Rail and Road is the independent economic and safety regulator for Britain’s railways and regulator of performance and efficiency for England’s Strategic Road Network.
- The main train service changes take place with the introduction of new timetables twice a year, usually in May and December. Operators need to obtain contractual rights to use rail capacity, and bid for departure and arrival times in the timetable, in line with contracted deadlines. Keeping to these planning deadlines means Network Rail has enough time to produce a robust timetable for passengers.
- Network Rail must then confirm timetables 12 weeks in advance of services running, allowing train operators to meet their advance booking commitments. Complying with the contracted deadlines means passengers can plan and book with confidence and supports better operational planning for trains and crew.
- ORR’s final determination of Network Rail’s spending plans for control period 7
Original article link: https://www.orr.gov.uk/search-news/regulator-publishes-new-track-access-dashboard-hold-industry-account-efficient-use-rail
Latest News from
Office of Rail and Road
On track for a green future: ORR’s environmental role22/04/2024 15:15:15
Blog posted by: Daniel Roberts, Senior Policy Manager, 22 April 2024.
Regulator calls on rail operators to improve complaints processes and redress provision for disabled passengers18/04/2024 15:15:00
The Office of Rail and Road’s report, published today, finds some disabled passengers experience accessibility difficulties with the rail complaints process. There is also a lack of awareness of how to seek redress for booked assistance failures.
ORR gives approval for enhancements at Dore & Totley station10/04/2024 10:15:00
The Office of Rail and Road (ORR) has authorised significant enhancements at Dore & Totley railway station in Sheffield.
Rail regulator’s review leads to 50% reduction in maximum fees for ticket refunds29/03/2024 09:20:00
New rules will mean that from 2 April the maximum fee that train operators and ticket retailers can charge when an unused rail ticket is refunded will be reduced from £10 to £5.
Passengers need improved reliability and real-time information for station lifts, says regulator15/03/2024 13:25:00
The Office of Rail and Road (ORR) has today published its report reviewing the reliability of lifts at stations on Great Britain’s rail network, and information provided to passengers regarding lift faults.
Regulator secures fee transparency improvements from third-party rail ticket retailers13/03/2024 13:15:00
Third party retailers have responded positively to the Office of Rail and Road’s (ORR) report published in December 2023, which showed that some retailers were not sufficiently transparent about the additional fees they charged on their websites and apps during the ticket buying process.
ORR: Open access services given green light between London and Stirling08/03/2024 10:15:00
The latest access decision by the Office of Rail and Road (ORR) provides more services for rail passengers travelling between London and central Scotland.
ORR authorises upgrades at Reading West station ahead of opening22/02/2024 11:20:00
The Office of Rail and Road (ORR) has authorised upgrades at Reading West railway station, ahead of their entry into service.