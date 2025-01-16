Charity Commission
|Printable version
Regulator restricts Derby-based charity’s activities as formal investigation launched
The Charity Commission has launched a statutory inquiry into Quba Charity following concerns around potential misuse of funds.
Quba Charity, formally named Specialist Sports Foundation, was set up to promote community participation in healthy recreation and sports for the benefit of the community of Derby. Its purposes also include providing facilities for multi-sport sessions.
The charity regulator for England and Wales opened an inquiry after finding connections between Quba Charity and international aid charity Quba Trust that raise regulatory concerns.
In December in a separate inquiry the Commission found misconduct and/or mismanagement at registered charity Quba Trust, resulting in the disqualification of three trustees. As two of these trustees have also been involved with Quba Charity, the Commission is concerned about the extent of their involvement and the potential influence they may exert on Quba Charity.
Through its preliminary assessment, the regulator has identified concerns about close similarities between the Quba Charity and Quba Trust’s branding, social media and website content. This includes information on Quba Charity’s website about overseas projects carrying Quba Trust’s name and logo. The inquiry will seek to establish if Quba Charity has been acting outside of its purposes – which, if found, would be considered a misuse of funds and a breach of trust.
The Commission has used its regulatory powers to prevent the trustees of Quba Charity from transferring charity funds or assets outside of the UK, from fundraising and appealing for funds. The Commission has also exercised its information gathering powers and directed Quba Charity’s current and former trustees to answer questions and provide evidence to the inquiry.
The inquiry has been opened into Quba Charity to investigate and establish facts. It will:
-
consider the conduct of the trustees and their compliance with legal duties and responsibilities
-
determine if the charity’s funds have been expended solely for charitable purposes in line with its stated objects
The Commission may extend the scope of the inquiry if additional regulatory issues emerge.
It is the Commission’s policy, after it has concluded an inquiry, to publish a report detailing what issues the inquiry looked at, what actions were undertaken as part of the inquiry and what the outcomes were.
Notes to editors:
-
The Charity Commission is the independent, non-ministerial government department that registers and regulates charities in England and Wales. Its ambition is to be an expert regulator that is fair, balanced, and independent so that charity can thrive. This ambition will help to create and sustain an environment where charities further build public trust and ultimately fulfil their essential role in enhancing lives and strengthening society.
-
On 2 January 2025, the Commission opened a statutory inquiry into Quba Charity under section 46 of the Charities Act 2011.
-
A statutory inquiry is a legal power enabling the Commission to formally investigate matters of regulatory concern within a charity and to use protective powers for the benefit of the charity and its beneficiaries, assets, or reputation. An inquiry will investigate and establish the facts of the case so that the Commission can determine the extent of any misconduct and/or mismanagement; the extent of the risk to the charity, its work, property, beneficiaries, employees or volunteers; and decide what action is needed to resolve the concerns.
Original article link: https://www.gov.uk/government/news/regulator-restricts-derby-based-charitys-activities-as-formal-investigation-launched
Latest News from
Charity Commission
Regulator investigates accountancy charity over failure to submit accounts13/01/2025 09:10:00
The Charity Commission has launched a statutory inquiry into Community Accountancy Self Help over a repeated pattern of failures in submitting accounting information.
Regulator welcomes sentencing of brother and sister after charity fraud10/01/2025 12:20:00
Charity Commission worked closely with West Midlands Police to support investigation into individuals connected to Sikh Youth UK.
Charity issued with Official Warning over support for foreign military10/01/2025 09:20:00
A London charity has been issued with an Official Warning over a fundraising campaign in support of a soldier of the Israeli Defence Forces (IDF).
Regulator launches statutory inquiries into four charities linked to Barnabas Fund09/01/2025 14:10:00
The Charity Commission has launched statutory inquiries into TBF Trust, Oxford Centre for Religion in Public Life, Reconciliation Trust and Servants Fellowship International (SFI).
Former trustees of an international aid charity disqualified by Charity Commission.19/12/2024 12:10:00
Former trustees of an international aid charity disqualified by Charity Commission.
Regulator to investigate Catholic charity over repeated failure to comply with legal duties13/12/2024 09:25:00
The Charity Commission has launched a statutory inquiry into The Order of Friars Minor Conventual.
Regulator to investigate animal rescue charity over its failure to comply with an Official Warning05/12/2024 12:20:00
The Charity Commission has launched a statutory inquiry into The Dog You Need.Com.
Regulators share guidance on ‘giving with confidence’ this festive season03/12/2024 14:20:00
To mark ‘Giving Tuesday’, a global day of generosity, the Fundraising Regulator, Charity Commission for England and Wales and Action Fraud join forces to remind people how to give with confidence.