Regulator reveals insights from large-scale trustee research project

New research from the Charity Commission and Pro Bono Economics finds trustees are “immensely positive” about their experience.

The charity regulator for England and Wales, with think tank and social sector research organisation, Pro Bono Economics, has published the findings of the most comprehensive survey ever undertaken of trustee motivations and skills.

The research finds that the vast majority of trustees are “immensely positive” about their experience, with eight in ten trustees likely to recommend the role to others. Most trustees feel positive about board dynamics, and their relationships with staff and volunteers.

Researchers have analysed over 2,000 responses from trustees across England and Wales, with responses weighted to ensure it was representative of the size profile of charities on the Register.

The charity sector has a turnover of £94 billion per year, assets of £340 billion and employs 3% of the UK workforce. Building a better picture of the experience of trustees will help the Commission, policy makers and the sector better understand the skills, motivations and backgrounds of existing trustees, and engage the broadest possible pool of trustee talent.

Reported rewards and benefits of trusteeship

Among the key benefits reported is the opportunity trusteeship brings to grow and develop professionally, especially among younger trustees. Over half (57%) of trustees aged under 30 said trusteeship supported their career development, while older trustees said it gave them an opportunity to give back.

Six in 10 report that the role makes them feel they are having a positive impact on the world and nearly four in 10 feel more fulfilled because of their trustee role (38%).

Skills and expertise among trustees

The research finds that the trustee population largely feels confident and well-equipped to exercise their duties. More than nine in ten trustees reported understanding their roles and responsibilities (95%) and feeling qualified to fulfil them (93%).

However, the findings suggest some boards could benefit from more people with certain skills or expertise. A quarter of respondents reported accessing legal expertise externally, suggesting a possible lack of relevant skills at board level.

While most trustees report their board had significant finance skills and experience (59%), this was also the skillset with the second greatest reliance on external sources (8%).

Similarly, fewer than 25% of respondents report having anti-fraud, campaigning or marketing skills on their charity’s board.

Demographic profile of trustees

The research also offers new data on charity board demographics, suggesting movement towards gender parity on trustee boards. 43% of trustees are female compared to 36% in 2017, when the last comparable research project was undertaken. The findings suggest variation based on charities’ size, with smaller charities tending to have more female trustees proportionally.

Over half of trustees are retired, more than double the proportion in the general population. People aged 44 and under make up only 8% of trustees, and just 1% overall were aged 30 or under.

The research suggests that a lower percentage of trustees are from ethnic minority backgrounds compared to the general population (8% compared to 17%, with 92% of trustees being white compared to 83% of the general population). Analysis of the data suggests the difference is related to the age profile of trustees. Notably, the research finds that there are proportionately slightly more black trustees aged below 60 compared to the general population (7% compared to 5%), but that people of Asian heritage make up 1% of trustees compared to 4% in the older population.

Charity Commission Chief Executive, David Holdsworth, said:

This rich and detailed research gives us valuable new insights into the people on whom all charities, of all sizes, ultimately rely. This research shows what those of us who have been trustees already knew – that whilst it is a significant responsibility, it is also a hugely rewarding way to have an impact on something you care about. I hope that in making these findings available, we can support the sector to respond, encouraging and inspiring a pipeline of committed and skilled people willing to serve as volunteer trustees into the future – and to reap the personal rewards of the role.

Pro Bono Economics Head of Social Sector, Anoushka Kenley, said:

This new research provides plenty of room for optimism, with the vast majority of trustees saying that they find their role rewarding and evidence of an improvement over recent years in the representativeness of the trustee population. But there is further to go, with the potential to bring even more talent and more diverse perspectives to the fore by supporting more young people and individuals from underrepresented backgrounds to take up trustee roles. By encouraging a more diverse range of people to become trustees, we can strengthen boards and better support communities.

In a speech today at Trustee Exchange, David Holdsworth is expected to say the publication of this report reflects the Charity Commission’s commitment to supporting trustees and doing what it can to promote and position trusteeship as an attractive proposition, as set out in the regulator’s five year strategy.

Notes to Editors:

Research methodology: Fieldwork was conducted by the Charity Commission of England and Wales and BMG Research in English and Welsh. The survey was sent to 19,929 trustees over July and August 2024, yielding 2,432 completed responses (2,194 valid responses after cleaning). Responses were weighted according to the annual gross income of the respondent’s organisation to ensure the results are representative of the population of charities in the Commission’s Register. The findings can be viewed on PBE’s website or GOV.UK Pro Bono Economics (PBE) uses economic analysis and the unique insight from our connection to the social sector to help charities, funders, firms and policymakers tackle the causes and consequences of low wellbeing in the UK. Policy analysts, researchers and economists at PBE work on a wide range of issues related to low wellbeing, including mental health, education, employment, financial security, poverty, disability, inequality, volunteering and civil society. PBE works closely with the economics profession to achieve its aims, building relationships between over 600 economist volunteers and supporting over 600 charities and social purpose organisations since 2009. The Charity Commission is the independent, non-ministerial government department that registers and regulates charities in England and Wales. Its ambition is to be an expert regulator that is fair, balanced, and independent so that charity can thrive. This ambition will help to create and sustain an environment where charities further build public trust and ultimately fulfil their essential role in enhancing lives and strengthening society. Find out more: https://www.gov.uk/government/organisations/charity-commission/about Charity Commission Strategy 2024-2029 was published 26 February 2024: https://www.gov.uk/government/publications/charity-commission-strategy-2024-2029/charity-commission-strategy-2024-2029 David Holdsworth’s speech at Trustee Exchange will be published on gov.uk after 14:00hrs Tuesday 29 April 2025.

Press office

Email pressenquiries@charitycommission.gov.uk

Out of hours press office contact number: 07785 748787