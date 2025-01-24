Regulator sets out safeguarding expectations ahead of key Synod votes

The Charity Commission is engaging with trustees of Church charities following the Makin Review.

The charity regulator is engaging with the Church of England over the urgent need to improve its safeguarding arrangements, following the publication of the independent Makin Review and ahead of key debates at the Church’s General Synod (Parliament) next month.

In February, the Synod is due to consider proposals and legislation related to safeguarding including options for new structures, in response to various independent reports including the Makin Review. While the Commission does not regulate the General Synod itself – which is not a charity – decisions the Synod makes impact on charities within the Church.

The Commission renewed its engagement with Church authorities following the publication of the Makin Review – an independent review by Keith Makin into the Church of England’s handling of allegations of serious abuse by the late John Smyth QC.

A meeting was held between senior representatives of the Commission and the National Church Institutions, including the Archbishop of York, earlier this month.

Following this, the Commission is writing to all members of the General Synod who are also trustees of Church charities to draw attention to their legal duties, specifically their duty to take reasonable steps to protect from harm people who come into contact with their charity. This includes ensuring that processes, procedures and training are fit for purpose, and that safeguarding concerns are not able to be ignored or covered up.

The Commission’s letter encourages trustees on the Synod to consider the extent to which any proposals “will enable you to comply with your duty to take reasonable steps to keep all who come into contact with your charity safe.”

The Commission will continue its regulatory engagement to ensure trustees of Church charities are able to fulfil their duties.

David Holdsworth, Chief Executive of the Charity Commission, said:

The Makin Review underlined concerns about the sufficiency of changes made by the Church of England in implementing improvements to safeguarding. The Commission has been in active dialogue with national Church bodies to monitor their response to the Makin Review. As part of that engagement, we have made clear that safeguarding related matters to be considered at the forthcoming General Synod must fully address any structures or processes which may prevent trustees of charities within the Church from fulfilling their legal safeguarding duties. We have made clear the time for review has passed, and now is the time for action. We have also made clear our regulatory expectations that the necessary changes must be implemented as soon as possible, with the Church using its legal powers if needed to expedite the action required.

Notes to editors