Regulator to investigate Catholic charity over repeated failure to comply with legal duties
The Charity Commission has launched a statutory inquiry into The Order of Friars Minor Conventual.
The charity was registered in 1966 to carry out activities which advance the religious and other charitable work delivered by the Order of Friars.
The Charity Commission has escalated its engagement with the charity to a statutory inquiry after trustees repeatedly failed to file accounts or conduct a review of the charity’s accounting processes. The Commission exercised its powers to direct the charity to complete these as part of a double defaulter class inquiry which the charity entered into in January 2023.
While the charity did submit overdue accounts for Financial Year Ending (FYE) December 2020 and 2021 this year, accounts for 2022 and 2023 remain outstanding.
The inquiry will examine the following charity regulatory issues:
- the extent to which the trustees are complying with their legal duties in respect of the administration, governance and management of the charity with particular regard to:
- their statutory accounting and reporting responsibilities and financial management
- the adequacy of the trustees’ oversight of the charity’s operation and activities.
The Commission may extend the scope of the inquiry if additional regulatory issues emerge.
It is the Commission’s policy, after it has concluded an inquiry, to publish a report detailing what issues the inquiry looked at, what actions were undertaken as part of the inquiry and what the outcomes were.
Notes to editors:
- The Charity Commission is the independent, non-ministerial government department that registers and regulates charities in England and Wales. Its ambition is to be an expert regulator that is fair, balanced, and independent so that charity can thrive. This ambition will help to create and sustain an environment where charities further build public trust and ultimately fulfil their essential role in enhancing lives and strengthening society. Find out more: About us - The Charity Commission - GOV.UK
- On 31st January 2023, the Commission placed the charity into the ‘Double Defaulter’ Class Inquiry for charities that are in default of their statutory obligations to meet reporting requirements by failing to file their annual documents (annual returns, reports and accounts) for two or more years in the last five years.
- On 20 November 2024, the Charity Commission opened a statutory inquiry into the Order of Friars Minor Conventual under section 46 of the Charities Act 2011.
- A statutory inquiry is a legal power enabling the Commission to formally investigate matters of regulatory concern within a charity and to use protective powers for the benefit of the charity and its beneficiaries, assets, or reputation. An inquiry will investigate and establish the facts of the case so that the Commission can determine the extent of any misconduct and/or mismanagement; the extent of the risk to the charity, its work, property, beneficiaries, employees or volunteers; and decide what action is needed to resolve the concerns.
Original article link: https://www.gov.uk/government/news/regulator-to-investigate-catholic-charity-over-repeated-failure-to-comply-with-legal-duties
