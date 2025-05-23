Charity Commission
Regulator to investigate Seven Dials Playhouse over financial concerns
The Charity Commission has launched a statutory inquiry into Seven Dials Playhouse due to ongoing concerns over its long-term financial viability.
Seven Dials Playhouse’s purpose is to advance education and the arts for public benefit through research, discussions, seminars and vocational training. It also has a purpose to provide facilities for the arts (especially theatre), and to produce educational plays.
The Commission has been engaging with the charity since 2024 regarding its decision to sell its Central London property, wider concerns around its finances, and how the charity is being managed.
The Commission continued its engagement to further assess financial concerns as part of a regulatory compliance case. As part of this engagement, the charity has provided several revised drafts of a business plan to the Commission. However, this has failed to reassure the regulator of the charity’s long-term financial viability and has therefore raised concerns about significant risks to the charity’s funds.
The regulator has now launched a statutory inquiry, enabling it to use its full suite of regulatory powers to investigate Seven Dials Playhouse.
The Inquiry will examine if the trustees have complied with their legal duties in respect of the administration, governance and management of the charity, and in particular:
- the charity’s financial management, including the trustees’ plans for its future financial sustainability
- whether the charity is being managed in accordance with its governing document and is operating in furtherance of its objects
- whether there has been misconduct and/or mismanagement by the trustees
The scope of the inquiry may be extended if additional regulatory issues emerge during the Commission’s investigation.
Notes to editors:
- The Charity Commission is the independent, non-ministerial government department that registers and regulates charities in England and Wales. Its ambition is to be an expert regulator that is fair, balanced, and independent so that charity can thrive. This ambition will help to create and sustain an environment where charities further build public trust and ultimately fulfil their essential role in enhancing lives and strengthening society. Find out more.
- On 6 May 2025, the Charity Commission opened a statutory inquiry into the charity under section 46 of the Charities Act 2011(‘the Act’) as a result of its regulatory concerns that there is or has been misconduct and/ or mismanagement in the administration of the charity.
- A statutory inquiry is a legal power enabling the Commission to formally investigate matters of regulatory concern within a charity and to use protective powers for the benefit of the charity and its beneficiaries, assets, or reputation.
- An inquiry will investigate and establish the facts of the case so that the Commission can determine the extent of any misconduct and/or mismanagement; the extent of the risk to the charity, its work, property, beneficiaries, employees or volunteers; and decide what action is needed to resolve the concerns.
Original article link: https://www.gov.uk/government/news/regulator-to-investigate-seven-dials-playhouse-over-financial-concerns
