Regulator to investigate Sikh charities after failure to comply with Orders

The Charity Commission has opened a statutory inquiry into two charities connected to the Guru Nanak Gurdwara, Wednesfield, which were set up for the advancement of the Sikh religion in the area.

Unregistered charity Guru Nanak Gurdwara (also known as the Nanak Sikh Temple, amongst other names) was established in 1980, while the Guru Nanak Gurdwara, Wednesfield was registered with the Charity Commission as a Charitable Incorporated Organisation (CIO) in 2024.

The Commission had previously opened a regulatory compliance case due to concerns raised by some of the Gurdwara’s congregation about the trustees’ oversight of the established, unregistered charity. Further concerns were raised by the formation and registration of a new CIO by some of those trustees.

Trustees of both charities have failed to comply with regulatory guidance and with information gathering Orders of the Commission related to these concerns.

The unregistered charity failed to comply with the Commission’s Order for it to apply to become a registered charity, as required by law, by 23 April 2025. However, it has since submitted a registration application to the Commission.

A failure to comply with an Order of the Charity Commission is misconduct and / or mismanagement in the administration of a charity.

The Commission escalated its engagement with both the CIO and the related, unregistered charity to a statutory inquiry in June 2025.

The inquiry will examine if the trustees are complying with their legal duties and responsibilities in respect of the administration, governance, and management of both charities with particular regard to:

the conduct of the trustees and whether the charities are being managed in accordance with their governing documents

whether there are appropriate controls in place to ensure the charities’ assets are protected

the extent to which the trustees have complied with previously issued regulatory guidance and orders

if there has been any misconduct and/or mismanagement by the trustees in the administration of the charities.

The Commission may extend the scope of the inquiry if additional regulatory issues emerge.

