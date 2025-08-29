Charity Commission
|Printable version
Regulator to investigate Sikh charities after failure to comply with Orders
The Charity Commission has opened a statutory inquiry into two charities connected to the Guru Nanak Gurdwara, Wednesfield, which were set up for the advancement of the Sikh religion in the area.
Unregistered charity Guru Nanak Gurdwara (also known as the Nanak Sikh Temple, amongst other names) was established in 1980, while the Guru Nanak Gurdwara, Wednesfield was registered with the Charity Commission as a Charitable Incorporated Organisation (CIO) in 2024.
The Commission had previously opened a regulatory compliance case due to concerns raised by some of the Gurdwara’s congregation about the trustees’ oversight of the established, unregistered charity. Further concerns were raised by the formation and registration of a new CIO by some of those trustees.
Trustees of both charities have failed to comply with regulatory guidance and with information gathering Orders of the Commission related to these concerns.
The unregistered charity failed to comply with the Commission’s Order for it to apply to become a registered charity, as required by law, by 23 April 2025. However, it has since submitted a registration application to the Commission.
A failure to comply with an Order of the Charity Commission is misconduct and / or mismanagement in the administration of a charity.
The Commission escalated its engagement with both the CIO and the related, unregistered charity to a statutory inquiry in June 2025.
The inquiry will examine if the trustees are complying with their legal duties and responsibilities in respect of the administration, governance, and management of both charities with particular regard to:
- the conduct of the trustees and whether the charities are being managed in accordance with their governing documents
- whether there are appropriate controls in place to ensure the charities’ assets are protected
- the extent to which the trustees have complied with previously issued regulatory guidance and orders
- if there has been any misconduct and/or mismanagement by the trustees in the administration of the charities.
The Commission may extend the scope of the inquiry if additional regulatory issues emerge.
Notes for Editors
- The Charity Commission is the independent, non-ministerial government department that registers and regulates charities in England and Wales. Its ambition is to be an expert regulator that is fair, balanced, and independent so that charity can thrive. This ambition will help to create and sustain an environment where charities further build public trust and ultimately fulfil their essential role in enhancing lives and strengthening society.
- On 20 June 2025, the Charity Commission opened a statutory inquiry into both the CIO and the related unregistered charity, Guru Nanak Gurdwara, also known as the Nanak Sikh Temple, amongst other names.
- The unregistered charity submitted a registration application to the Commission on 1 August 2025.
- Under section 46 of the Charities Act 2011 a statutory inquiry is a legal power enabling the Commission to formally investigate matters of regulatory concern within a charity and to use protective powers for the benefit of the charity and its beneficiaries, assets, or reputation. An inquiry will investigate and establish the facts of the case so that the Commission can determine the extent of any misconduct and/or mismanagement; the extent of the risk to the charity, its work, property, beneficiaries, employees or volunteers; and decide what action is needed to resolve the concerns.
- Failure to comply with an Order of the Commission is misconduct and / or mismanagement in the administration of a charity in accordance with section 76(1) of the Charities Act 2011.
Original article link: https://www.gov.uk/government/news/regulator-to-investigate-sikh-charities-after-failure-to-comply-with-orders
Latest News from
Charity Commission
Charity Commission disqualifies four trustees after CEO used charity as front for criminal activities28/08/2025 09:10:00
The Charity Commission, the regulator of charities in England and Wales, has concluded its inquiry into Organisation of Blind Africans & Caribbeans (OBAC), finding four trustees responsible for serious failings.
Investigation opened into heritage charity over serious dispute22/08/2025 11:15:00
The Charity Commission has opened a statutory inquiry into The Brighton and Hove Heritage Commission.
Investigation opened into charity over trustees’ failure to resolve land dispute20/08/2025 13:05:00
The Charity Commission has opened a statutory inquiry into Darul-Uloom School London.
Regulator investigates supported housing charity over financial concerns15/08/2025 16:15:00
The Charity Commission has opened a statutory inquiry into Emerge.
Regulator to investigate Christian charity after almost £300k appears unaccounted for08/08/2025 11:05:00
The Charity Commission has launched a statutory inquiry into Edmund Kell Unitarian Church and Elizabeth Kell Community Hall over financial and safeguarding concerns.
Regulator concludes case into Sentebale06/08/2025 11:20:00
The Charity Commission has concluded its compliance case into Sentebale, a charity which works with children and young people in Southern Africa.
Investigation opened into charity over potentially inflammatory sermon and social media01/08/2025 12:20:00
The Charity Commission has opened a statutory inquiry into the Abdullah Quilliam Society.
Places of worship warned by regulator over “inflammatory and divisive” language30/07/2025 13:10:00
Two mosques have been issued with Official Warnings by the charity regulator over their involvement in inflammatory and divisive communications.