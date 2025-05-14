Regulator updates guidance to help charities open up opportunities for new trustees

The Charity Commission has refreshed its guidance on recruiting trustees (CC30).

The guidance redesign comes after the regulator’s research, with think tank and social sector research organisation Pro Bono Economics, revealed just 6% of trustees applied for their role via an advert. The report published last month indicated that more than half of charities relied on personal contacts to recruit new trustees.

The regulator is encouraging charities to use the guidance to help improve their recruitment and induction practices. The refreshed guidance focuses on practical steps charities can take to connect with a broader range of candidates, and to identify and remove barriers that may put people off applying for the role. The guidance also suggests considering a skills audit to test what the charity needs from its trustees.

The refreshed guidance encourages charities to write and keep under review their trustee role description and to distinguish between what is required and what can be learnt in the role. It highlights ways to reach more candidates such as posting ads via social media or using organisations that offer trustee finder services. It signposts a range of free resources to help charities reach as many people as possible but is clear that charities can also pay for trustee recruitment services.

The regulator has expanded the induction section of its guidance to help charities not only recruit successfully to the role but also retain new trustees. It encourages charities to discuss with each new trustee what information and learning they need to become an effective trustee, and how to support them with this, setting out a range of approaches.

As the recent research revealed, one in three trustees (29%) are asked to join their board by the chair and one in four are asked by another board member. Recruiting within known circles can contribute to identifying good candidates but limits the field, and difficulties can arise when boards have several personal connections. The guidance highlights how having a group of trustees who have the right mix of technical skills, knowledge of the sector the charity works in, community connections and first-hand experiences can create well-rounded boards and promote strong governance at charities.

Mazeda Alam, Head of Trustee Guidance at the Charity Commission said:

It is fantastic that so many trustees recommend the role to others, and we know for some it is an essential way to fill vacancies. However, we want our refreshed guidance to get trustees thinking about how they can broaden their reach when recruiting to their board. Small changes like writing your trustee role description differently or re-considering what skills are really essential, could widen the net and land you a valuable, new addition - taking your board from strength to strength. Our casework has shown that it can be difficult to instil essential governance processes when there are multiple personal ties on a board. We’re also aware that some charities may not have the minimum number of trustees required by their governing document. We want our guidance to support trustees to avoid these risks and help open up trusteeship to all.

The full guidance can be found on gov.uk.