Office of Rail and Road
|Printable version
Regulator will monitor safety and passenger info through strikes
The Office of Rail and Road (ORR) will monitor the safety of Britain’s railways and how passengers are kept informed of disruptions during the forthcoming period of industrial action.
HM Railway Inspectors will be out and about across Britain undertaking safety checks. This applies to both the mainline network as well as London Underground, who are affected on different days.
The rail regulator has already examined Network Rail’s contingency plans for operating a much-reduced service safely. ORR is content with these plans but continues to monitor the situation closely.
Ian Prosser, HM Chief Inspector of Railways, said:
“During industrial action, we have an important role to play in ensuring the railway remains safe and to ensure passengers are kept informed of disruptions.
“Train companies have an obligation to keep passengers well informed, so that they can plan their travel. Where services are reduced or not in operation, this should be clearly communicated in advance, together with information on how to claim refunds.
“This applies to all passengers, including and those who need assistance to travel.”
The regulator’s consumer team will be monitoring the information that rail companies provide to passengers - including those who need assistance to travel - on changes to timetables and how to apply for a ticket refund or submit a compensation claim.
Original article link: https://www.orr.gov.uk/search-news/regulator-will-monitor-safety-and-passenger-info-through-strikes
Latest News from
Office of Rail and Road
HS2 infrastructure manager can levy Investment Recovery Charge, says ORR12/08/2022 13:15:00
The Office of Rail and Road (ORR) will allow the infrastructure manager of Phase One of High Speed 2 (HS2 Phase One) to levy an Investment Recovery Charge (IRC) on future rail users of the network, the regulator yesterday announced.
Competition commitments10/08/2022 12:20:00
Next in our series of legal blogs, we’re taking a look at our role in enforcing competition legislation.
ORR report calls for action over ability of HS1 Ltd to deliver its renewals portfolio05/08/2022 10:15:00
The Office of Rail and Road’s (ORR) annual assessment of HS1 Ltd highlights concerns over how the company is managing its asset renewals.
Railway staff safety: learning from our past04/08/2022 12:33:00
Guest blogger Dr Mike Esbester discusses the The ‘Railway Work, Life & Death project’, which takes a look back at casualties to British and Irish railway staff before 1939.
Rail regulator publishes key documents for future regulation of the rail network29/07/2022 13:15:00
The Office of Rail and Road (ORR) yesterday published four key documents dealing with future regulation of the GB rail network.
An overview of the 2021-22 Annual Assessment of National Highways' performance29/07/2022 10:33:00
We sat down with Feras Alshaker, ORR’s Director of Planning and Performance, to discuss the key findings of our recently published Annual Assessment of National Highways.
The path towards greater competition and value for railway signalling28/07/2022 14:43:00
Blog posted by: Ben Watkins, Senior Manager, Competition Policy, 26 July 2022.
ORR assesses that Network Rail is delivering more efficiently but calls for sustained focus in continuing to address recommendations made following the fatal derailment at Carmont21/07/2022 09:10:00
The Office of Rail and Road’s (ORR) annual assessment of Network Rail finds the company has continued to deliver its planned efficiencies in 2021/22 but warns it must carefully manage its financial risks, particularly in the context of rising inflation.
ORR finds National Highways met its road investment strategy targets in 2021-22, but raises concerns about three critical areas of delivery18/07/2022 13:15:00
The Office of Rail and Road (ORR) says that over the next year, National Highways must: improve its performance against its 10-minute response time on certain sections of smart motorways; provide better evidence of how it is considering the long-term needs of its assets when making renewals decisions across the strategic road network (SRN) – England’s motorways and major A-roads; and provide a robust plan to meet its 2025 biodiversity targets.